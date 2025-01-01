The former Indian opening batter, Aakash Chopra, has revealed his choices for the top five T20I all-rounders of the year 2024. The veteran has selected a player each from India, Australia, Zimbabwe, the West Indies, and Afghanistan. The former Delhi batter also reckoned that all of his selectors have come only for those who have played ten T20Is last year.

Aakash Chopra has given his weight to the performances of the T20 World Cup 2024, which the Indian team went on to win by getting the better of South Africa in the final at the Kensington Oval in Barbados.

The first choice for him in the list is the premier all-rounder of India, who was one of the biggest reasons for them lifting the title at the end, Hardik Pandya, who is the top-class all-rounder of the shortest format in the year.

Also Read: Stuart Clark Calls Jasprit Bumrah ‘India’s Trump Card’, Praises Nitish Reddy For 114-run Knock

“Hardik Pandya is at No. 1. He has scored 352 runs in 17 matches at an average of 44, which includes a half-century. He scored important runs throughout the World Cup. He has also picked up 16 wickets. He picked up David Miller’s wicket and even more importantly, Heinrich Klassen’s wicket (in the 2024 T20 World Cup final).” Aakash Chopra expressed this in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

Aakash Chopra leaves out Glenn Maxwell in the top five T20I all-rounders of 2024

The second player on the list is the pace bowling all-rounder from Australia, Marcus Stoinis, who has the capability to contribute both with the bat and ball in hand. The Perth-born also played his part in Australia reaching the super-eight stage of the tournament.

“I have chosen Marcus Stoinis at No. 2. He has scored 330 runs at an average of 36 in 17 matches, which means you have done an excellent job. He has taken 21 wickets in those 17 matches.” Aakash Chopra observed.

The Uttar Pradesh-born also remarked that the captain of the Zimbabwe side in the shortest format of the game, Sikandar Raza, is the third-best T20I all-rounder of the year.

Raza made history in the year with a record-breaking century against Gambia, where he drilled a hundred in just 33 balls during the Men’s T20 World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier Group B match, the fastest century by a Test nation’s player.

“At No. 3, you will get Sikandar Raza. He has scored 573 runs in 24 matches at an average of 28. He has scored a century as well. He also picked up 24 wickets. There is no doubt about it that you have to keep this player on this list.” Aakash Chopra shed light.

The renowned commentator also explained that some of the pure batters didn’t record as many runs as Raza in the previous year, but usually, Zimbabwe plays against those who are better than them and rely on a lot of spin bowling all-rounders.

Also Read: ICC Announces Nominees For Women’s T20I Cricketer Of 2024; World Cup-winning Member Rewarded

Roston Chase features at the fourth position in the list. The West Indies all-rounder was also one of the reasons for St Lucia Kings winning their very first trophy of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) in 2024.

“At No. 4, I have got Roston Chase. He is very underrated and flies under the radar. He has scored 336 runs in 22 innings, with a highest of 67 and an average of 28. He has also picked up 15 wickets and bowls economically.” Aakash Chopra elaborated.

“At No. 5, I have kept Afghanistan’s Azmatullah Omarzai. I find him a good player. He has scored 269 runs in 21 matches. His batting average is not very good, but he has picked up 18 wickets at an average of 22.” The former opening batter concluded.