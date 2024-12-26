The former opening batter of the Indian side, Aakash Chopra, has given his opinion on the press conference controversy with the premier left-arm spin all-rounder, Ravindra Jadeja, before the fourth Test of the five-match series in the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Aakash Chopra noted that it would be a problem for the media persons if they don’t understand Hindi at all. India’s arrival to the city hasn’t been smooth, with Virat Kohli being engaged in a heated argument with the media personnel at the Melbourne airport for taking the picture of his two children.

Later, on the first day of the visitor’s practice session, Jadeja gave an interview only in Hindi and left for the team bus, which reportedly was running late, and that led him to not answer any questions in English. He responded only to the Indian journalists and those who were speaking Hindi from the home media side.

Aakash Chopra opines on pitch controversy for India during practice

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra, the former opener of the national side, claimed that the Saurashtra all-rounder was within his full rights to respond in Hindi.

Also Read: Ravichandran Ashwin Reveals MS Dhoni’s Strict Side Before Returning To CSK For IPL 2025

“The last story is about the pitch-fixing. It has become a major point of discussion. There was a talk about the press conference as well. Firstly, his name is Ravindra Jadeja. He is not Ravi. There was a lot of discussion about why he answered only in Hindi and didn’t take questions in English.” The Uttar Pradesh-born expressed this during a discussion in a video.

“It’s your problem if you don’t understand the language he spoke. He is not obliged to answer the questions in English. Trust me, he is not. He is there to play and not to give interviews. Whether he came late that day, I am not privy to that, but a lot of fuss is created there.” Aakash Chopra added.

The manager didn’t allow Jadeja to take any questions in English, while the same reaction was followed on the very next day’s practice, by the pace bowling all-rounder Akash Deep. The entire incident didn’t make a good move, as the subsequent cricket fixture between the Indian and Australian media was reportedly canceled later on.

In the same video, Aakash Chopra also pointed out that the pitch controversy for the practice games has been a huge controversy. The reports stated that the surfaces for the Indian team were very old and were only for white-ball encounters, while the home Australian side was offered new and fresh pitches.

“Along with that, the pitch controversy has started. That is a serious one. I don’t care much about the press conference. However, the pitch is very, very important because that decides your preparation. We saw the visuals. Australia are getting pitches as they should be for practice.” The Uttar Pradesh-born addressed.

Also Read: India Squad For Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025 Disclosed; Niki Prasad To Lead

During the practice clashes, the Indian captain, Rohit Sharma, was hit on the knees, while Akash Deep also went through an injury scare during the practice session.

“We are getting used, and tired pitches where the bounce is uneven. Our philosophy is Atithi Devo Bhava. When you come to our place, we even give net bowlers, and you are doing pitch-fixing. You guys are not doing the right thing. Provide quality practice facilities to both teams. Don’t treat India as a visitor who doesn’t deserve good practice or training facilities.” Aakash Chopra concluded.

The series is currently labeled at 1-1, and the Boxing Day Test at the MCG is expected to be the decider with rain expected in Sydney as one of the teams will get promoted to the WTC final.