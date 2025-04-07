With her latest departure from All Elite Wrestling, chances are bright that Saraya will eventually head back to her home in the WWE, down the road. While it’s not happening at the earliest, the tease of a potential WWE return has been made from her side as she still holds good vibes with the company that handed her the early-needed fame and stardom in her wrestling career.

Starting in the previously Vince McMahon-owned WWE at the tender age of just 19, Saraya became the Divas Champion, within two years in 2014, a feat that many in professional wrestling could consider to be only imaginable. With the success came global fame, and responsibility for the-then Paige but she didn’t handle it, well.

Reminiscing the early part of her WWE career, Saraya recently talked about on the Lightweights Podcast and discussed how she could’ve done things in a different manner to become a better role model. She admitted on getting into a community that didn’t offer her healthy lifestyles. Eventually, she realized her mistake but after the people were aware of all of her mistakes.

“I don’t think I handled it [fame] great. Like, I felt like I did at first, but then I started surrounding myself with — I always say community is so important because it’s who you surround yourself with — but I started surrounding myself with people who were just like, ‘I want her to buy my drinks, I want her to do this, and here’s some drugs.’ And they got me into drugs and stuff like that. I mean, ultimately, I said yes, they didn’t hold a gun to my head,” Saraya recalled her troubled past. (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

Saraya created history as a dual champion in WWE

Upon joining the WWE, Saraya started performing under the name of Paige en route to becoming the youngest female champion in WWE history, a two-time WWE Divas Champion, and the inaugural NXT Women’s Champion. To date, she is the only woman to have held both the WWE and NXT Women’s Championship, simultaneously.

Injuries and controversies in the later part of her WWE career, took her into a downward spiral as Saraya ended up being in the sideline from action for more than five years. Eventually, All Elite Wrestling signed her to a contract upon her WWE release in 2022 and allowed her to make a comeback. In AEW, she is a former AEW Women’s World Champion, winning the feat at the first-ever All In: London PPV event.