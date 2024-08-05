Aakash Chopra slammed Indian batters for their failure to play spin on a turning pitch after Men in Blue lost the second ODI against Sri Lanka in Colombo on August 4th. It was another poor batting performance by Indians as the middle order collapsed against spinners.

Leg spinner Jeffrey Vandersay claimed a career-best six wickets to lead Sri Lanka to a 32-run victory over India in the second one-day international on Sunday, giving them a 1-0 series lead.

Sri Lanka batted first after winning the toss and scored 240-9 in 50 overs, a respectable total on a spin-friendly wicket at R. Premadasa Stadium. Avishka Fernando (40), Kamindu Mendis (40), and Dunith Wellalage (39) made significant contributions. India’s Washington Sundar bagged three wickets, while Kuldeep Yadav took two scalps.

India got off to a good start in their chase, with Rohit Sharma (65) and Shubman Gill (35) contributing 97 runs in 13.3 overs for the first wicket. However, once they were out, the remaining Indian hitters struggled against Sri Lankan spinners.

Jeffrey Vandersay, in particular, had his best ODI figures of 6/33, and Charith Asalanka got three wickets as India succumbed for 208 runs. Only Akshar Patel held on, scoring 44 with four fours and two sixes.

Falling short in this examination: Aakash Chopra on India’s poor batting on spin pitch

This was the second time Indian batting fell short in a chase, as in the first ODI as well, India’s middle-order faltered as they couldn’t get past Sri Lanka’s total and failed to win the match.

Aakash Chopra took to social media and pointed out a fatal flaw in Indian batting. Aakash Chopra said that batting against spinners on a spin pitch used to be a plus point for Indian batting in the past. However, he lamented that the Indian batting unit has not been able to ace the examination on turning pitches anymore.

“Playing spin on a turning pitch. We are falling short in this examination quite often. It used to be our stronger suit but not anymore,” Aakash Chopra said on X.

India’s inability to win the second ODI means that it will be the first time since December 1997 that the Men in Blue will not win an ODI series against Sri Lanka. The third and final ODI between the two sides will be played on August 7, also at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo itself.

