Twice in three days, the Indian team has failed to chase their target against Sri Lanka in the ongoing three-match ODI series, as their middle-order batting has struggled to perform. This was a shock to their assistant coach, Abhishek Nayar, who felt that lack of partnerships was the main reason behind the factor.

In the opening game of the series, the Rohit Sharma-led side was chasing 231, to which they already had enjoyed the 75-run opening partnership. But they lost three wickets for seven runs at one period before losing another three for a mere 22 runs and were bundled out for 230 only to end the game as a tie.

The second ODI was most disappointing in the context. During the 241-run chase, the Blue Brigade went off to a flying start with the 97-run opening stand. At one point in time, they were 1161/ in 17 overs, went on to lose five wickets for just 31 runs, and were finally bowled out for 208.

“Was it a shock? I would say yes!”- Abhishek Nayar on India’s weakness against spin

Rohit Sharma mastered two innings on that slow surface. In the second game, he nailed a 64-run knock in 44 balls, shouldering on five boundaries and four over-boundaries at a strike rate of over 145, and looked the best batter of the game.

Abhishek Nayar admitted that they would need to go back to the drawing board and identify the reason behind their struggle against the spinners in the ongoing ODI series in Sri Lanka.

“We want to go back and understand, and rectify, why it happened twice in a row. The day before yesterday, we were able to stitch partnerships. But today, We lost quite a few wickets in a bundle.” The former India batter expressed in the post-match press conference.

The defeat has been a surprise to the runners-up of the 2023 ODI World Cup. Jaffery Vandersay came into the series because of the injury of their main spinner- Wanindu Hasaranga, who spun a web around the Indian batters. The new spinner picked up six wickets in the game.

“Was it a shock? I would say yes, there is a surprise. But you anticipate and understand that in these conditions the game can turn on its head because there is so much spin on offer.” The 40-year-old remarked to the media.

Abhishek Nayar felt that it had been easy relatively against the new hardball, but as the ball got older, the batters found it much more challenging to play their shots.

“Even if you look at the last game, it was relatively easy to score against the new ball. As the ball got older, the conditions when batting second got slightly tougher. Sometimes in tough conditions, especially in the 50-over format, this happens.” Nayar pointed out.

He praised Vandersay for bowling in the right line and length, varying his pace, as in these spinning conditions, as a finger-spinner, he made the right adjustment to bowl in the stump-to-stump line.

“They bowled well – I think Vandersay bowled the ideal length in these conditions. In such conditions, when the ball is turning – and the way Vandersay bowled today, used his finger and bowled stump to stump.” Abhishek Nayar elaborated. “You get these phases when there is assistance from the pitch. I feel today we should give more credit to Sri Lanka.”

When asked about India designing a new middle order by sending Shivam Dube up and pushing back the experience of KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer, the Hyderabad-born came up with an interesting reply.

“When you look at numbers, sometimes in your head it can play games, if you look at it as No 4 or No 5 or No 6… but if you look at the situation of the game, because we lost wickets, everyone batted in the middle-order.” Abhishek Nayar concluded the press conference.

The third and final ODI game will take place on August 07 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.