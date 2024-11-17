Aaqib Javed, a member of the national selection committee, is set to become the new head coach of the Pakistan team. Following the resignation of veteran South African cricketer Gary Kirsten from the role last month, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is searching for a new white-ball coach.

On October 28, 2024, the Pakistan Cricket Board accepted Gary Kirsten’s resignation as head coach of the men’s white-ball team. The Pakistan men’s cricket team is currently on a white-ball tour of Australia, and Jason Gillespie, the red-ball coach, was named interim head coach when he resigned.

In April 2024, Kirsten and Jason Gillespie were assigned to their respective roles. In the 2024 T20 World Cup, the Pakistani squad lost to England 2-0 in the Twenty20 International series and was eliminated in the group round.

According to reports, Kirsten was dissatisfied with the central contracts list and squad selections.

Gillespie too had a bad start, losing to Bangladesh 2-0 in a Test match. But his squad defeated England 2-1 in the Test series. Despite losing the opening match, Pakistan’s ODI team defeated Australia to win the series. But in the current T20I series, they have lost the first two games.

Aaqib Javed to be named the new Pakistan head coach in limited overs

According to a sports journalist from Samaa TV, Qadir Khawaja, Aaqib Javed is set to be appointed as the new white-ball head coach of the team.

“Breaking News : Faakhta told me that Ex Cricketer of Pakistan Aqib Javed will be appointed as a new White ball Head Coach soon..” Qadir Khawaja wrote on X.

Breaking News : Faakhta told me that Ex Cricketer of Pakistan Aqib Javed will be appointed as a new White ball Head Coach soon..

عاقب جاوید دورہ زمبابوے سے اپنی خدمات سر انجام دینگے جبکہ عاقب جاوید کے نام کا اعلان جلد متوقع ہے

Good luck @AJavedOfficial#PakistanCricket pic.twitter.com/e6CEMRRvOf — Qadir Khawaja (@iamqadirkhawaja) November 17, 2024

Following the defeat to England in the first Test, former captain Azhar Ali, umpire Aleem Dar, and Aaqib Javed were named selectors. For the next two games, Aaqib Javed was instrumental in setting up the turning tracks. The spinners Nauman Ali and Sajid Khan of Pakistan were too strong for England’s hitters to handle.

Aaqib Javed, who played in 163 ODIs and 22 Test matches and claimed 236 international wickets, had a stellar career as a member of Pakistan’s winning 1992 World Cup squad. Aaqib Javed established himself as a coach after retirement, most notably leading the United Arab Emirates to ODI and T20I status and assisting them in earning a spot in the 2015 ICC Men’s ODI World Cup.

Javed was the bowling coach for Pakistan’s 2009 ICC T20 World Cup success and led his country’s U19 team to a World Cup title in 2004. Darren Gough just took Javed’s place as head coach of the Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Also Read: Global Trophy Tour Dates For Champions Trophy Revealed By ICC Before 2025 Season; Diversion From POK Areas