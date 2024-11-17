The International Cricket Council (ICC) has declared the dates for the global trophy tour of the Champions Trophy 2025, which is draft scheduled to start from February 19 to March 09. The trophy will be toured with the DP World, starting in Islamabad on Saturday (November 16). The silverware will make its journey across eight participating nations, providing the fans with a lot of chances to experience the moments with the fans.

The places where the Champions Trophy will be displayed on the opening day in Islamabad are Daman-e-Koh, Faisal Mosque, and the monument of the country, it will be accompanied by the former fast bowler of Pakistan, Shoaib Akhtar. The flags of the trip will provide special engagement for the fans through dynamic and colorful engagement.

It will be followed by other iconic cities and venues like Karachi, Abbottabad, and Taxila before leaving the land of the defending champions to go through the international tour, where it will be colored by some vibrant cultures across the eight nations.

Also Read: History In IPL 2025 Mega Auction!! Youngest And Oldest Player To Go Under The Hammer

A series of physical and digital engagements, along with sporting events and key battles, are expected to take place in the international calendar for the Champions Trophy schedule.

Champions Trophy to arrive in India in the middle of January next year

The fans will be treated with the content series called ‘Champion on Tour’ that will document the tour’s journey around the world through unique food, music, and cricket.

“We are delighted to launch the Trophy Tour with DP World ahead of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy, where another action-packed Programme of activity is available to fans across the world.” The ICC Chief Commercial Officer, Anurag Dahiya, expressed his satisfaction at the launch of the event.

“The silverware, which will be showcased across all participating nations, will allow the sport’s passionate fanbase to enjoy the unforgettable experience of being up close with the iconic trophy.” He reflected on the experience of the fans awaiting.

There is no guarantee on if the Champions Trophy will finally take place in Pakistan, especially after the refusal of the Board of Control For Cricket in India (BCCI), who decided not to send their team to the neighboring country for security reasons, via the email that they forwarded to ICC.

The PCB replied to know the exact reasons for the BCCI’s refusal. The proposal of the hybrid model by India, where they wanted to feature in the tournament in either Sri Lanka or Dubai, was rejected straightaway by the PCB after going through some discussion with their country’s government.

Also Read: Bhuvneshwar Kumar In GT? Aakash Chopra Leaks Mega Auction Plans Of IPL 2022 Champions

The chairman of the board, Mohsin Naqvi, who is the interior minister of the country, has made the statement and also asked for the gesture that would have seen India coming back to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy 2025 because they, in return, went to India for the last year’s ODI World Cup.

It’s up to the ICC, now, to make the final decision, as the broadcaster and the stakeholders, now, wait for the smooth process of the competition. The final schedule is expected to be announced in the next three to five days.

Champions Trophy Global Tour Venues and Dates