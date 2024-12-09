AB de Villiers shared his thoughts on the ongoing Mohammed Siraj-Travis Head controversy that stemmed from the heated altercation between the two in the Adelaide Test of the BGT 2024-25.

Mohammed Siraj had given a fiery send-off to Travis Head after smashing his stumps after he had scored 140 runs. As Head was heading back to the pavilion, Siraj made some gestures, that led to Head saying something to the Indian bowler.

Siraj replied in kind and as Head walked off the field, the Adelaide crowd heavily booed the Indian pacer. Head claimed he had said to Siraj, “well bowled.” However, Siraj said that the left-handed batter lied in the press conference.

AB de Villiers all for a bit of banter in the game

In a video posted to his YouTube page, AB de Villiers questioned Mohammed Siraj’s decision to dismiss Travis Head, who had struck a match-winning century. De Villiers stated that Siraj’s energy and eagerness motivate him to win cricket matches.

“Maybe questionable giving Head a send-off after he scored a match-winning hundred. But that is Siraj for you. His enthusiasm, his excitement, and his drive to win games of cricket. I love a bit of banter in a cricket game. What was said out there, I don’t really care unless it went over the line. So what is over the line? I think that is personal stuff, religious stuff, racial stuff. Otherwise, I am happy to overlook it,” de Villiers said.

Despite their initial confrontation, Travis Head and Mohammed Siraj have moved on from the incident. Head reported that Siraj made an effort to address the issue, citing a misunderstanding.

The two had a moment on the field when Siraj came out to bat in India’s second innings. Head later made the catch to dismiss Siraj. When they hugged after the contest, it appeared that the issue had been settled.

Mohammed Siraj and Travis Head facing punishment from the ICC

Amidst this, reports have stated that both Mohammed Siraj and Travis Head are set to be “punished” by the ICC for their verbal altercation.

Siraj and Head were found guilty following a disciplinary hearing on Monday, according to multiple publications, including the ‘Daily Telegraph’ and ‘Code Sports’. However, given their good track record, both are more likely to be fined or reprimanded rather than suspended.

