The second Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 at the Adelaide Oval will be a memorable one for the Australian captain, Pat Cummins, as they made a strong return in the series with a 10-wicket victory. But he saw another heated moment between Travis Head and the Indian pacer Mohammad Siraj.

The incident happened when the Hyderabad-born pacer broke the stumps of Travis Head, who on the previous ball had already whipped him into the stands for a six on a 140-run knock. The bowler straightaway seemed to show the gesture of going back into the sheds, which the all-rounder of the home side didn’t take in a nice way.

The left-handed batter had already grabbed the momentum of the contest, taking the game away from the grasp of India with 140 runs in 141 balls with the help of 17 boundaries and four sixes. That pushed the home side to take a lead of over 150 runs in the first innings.

The South Australian claimed that he was surprised, with the reaction that some of the Indian players have given, especially at his dismissal. However, he felt that the entire incident was disappointing, and he just stood up for himself.

“I was surprised at the reaction in terms of the situation of the game. There was no confrontation leading up to it, and I felt like it was probably a little bit far at the time. I’m disappointed in the reaction that I gave back, but I’m also going to stand up for myself.” Travis Head expressed at the press conference at the end of the second day’s play.

Pat Cummins stands for Travis Head in argument with Mohammad Siraj

The 30-year-old also highlighted that he joked about saying ‘Well bowled’ when Siraj came up with a stunning replay. The batter has always enjoyed batting against the Indian side with 1052 runs across formats since the start of the 2023 year at an average of 62 in 19 innings, thanks to four half-centuries and three centuries.

“It probably (went) a little bit far, that’s why I’m disappointed in the reaction I gave back, but I’m also going to stand up for myself. Like to think in our team, we wouldn’t do that. (It’s) not the way I’d like to play the game and feel like my teammates are the same. If I see that, I probably call it out, which I did.” The veteran addressed in the presser.

The captain of Australia, Pat Cummins, was asked to pay his view, on the entire incident, something which he saw from the dressing room. The New South Wales bowler reckoned that Travis Head, being the vice-captain of the side, can talk for himself.

“India can do whatever they want, I’m more worried about my boys. BGT is heated, it’s a big series. There’s been packed crowds all day, so a lot is riding on it. Travis is vice-captain of the team. He’s a big boy, he can talk for himself.” Cummins observed.

Siraj, on the afternoon of the third day’s play, was asked to give his statement on the incident to which he felt that Travis Head had framed the incident differently.

“I only celebrated at the start. I didn’t say anything to him. What he said in the press conference wasn’t right. It’s a lie that he only said, ‘Well bowled,’ to me. It’s there for everyone to see that that’s not what he said to me. We respect everyone.” The Indian pacer told Harbhajan Singh on Star Sports.

The feisty nature has put some more juice to the series as the third fixture will now take place on December 14 at the Gabba in Brisbane.