The last few years have been tough on Abhimanyu Easwaran, the Bengal opening batter, not because of his contribution with the bat in hand, but because despite scoring runs consistently, he isn’t getting selected for the national side. However, consistency is something he has carried for the last few editions of the Ranji Trophy.

Abhimanyu Easwaran was in superb touch with his 191-run knock against Mumbai during the final of the Irani Cup at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. He was the lone fighter for the Rest of India’s side to keep them in a race of getting the vital first-innings lead until the tiredness pushed him towards his downfall against the spinners.

During the recent season of the Ranji Trophy in 2023/24, the right-handed batter could feature in just two games and managed 337 runs at an average of 168.50 with a strike rate of around 67 thanks to his couple of half-centuries and a best score of unbeaten 200-run knock.

Abhimanyu Easwaran also showed the same consistency with the bat during the 2022/23 season of the Ranji Trophy, as he finished as the seventh leading run-getter with 798 runs in 14 innings at an average of 66.50 and a strike rate of over 60 with the help of three half-centuries and as many centuries with a best score of 170.

“S election is not in my hand s”- Abhimanyu Easwaran

Sarfaraz Khan, who made a cracking unbeaten knock of 222 runs in the first innings revival for Mumbai in the final of the Irani Cup 2024, had to wait so much before finally making his appearance in the Indian team towards the start of the year. This has been the same case with the Dehradun-born.

When it comes to his first-class record, Abhimanyu Easwaran has smashed 7506 runs in 98 games at an average of under 50 and a strike rate of around 54, shouldering on 26 centuries and 29 half-centuries with a best score of 233.

Recent reports have been speculating that Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has already been part of the Indian team in the limited overs format, could be added as the backup opener for the Blue Brigade for their upcoming five-match Test series down under in the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25. He was the leader of the ROI side but couldn’t get going with the bat.

Abhimanyu Easwaran was also the second leading run-getter of the recently finished Duleep Trophy 2024, with 309 runs in three games at an average of 77.25 and a strike rate of around 56, with the help of two centuries and a best score of undefeated 157 runs.

“My job is to score runs and runs to help my team win. Selection isn’t in my hands, it is the selectors’ job, and I am ready to give my best if given the opportunity. I enjoy my cricket and always try to keep on improving my skills, get fitter, and work on my game.” The 29-year-old shared during a recent interview with Hindustan Times.

“I am happy with my cricket journey so far. I came to Bengal at the age of 10 from Dehradun and played all-age group cricket before graduating to senior level. I have played for India A and even was part of the Indian squad in the Test against South Africa.” Abhimanyu Easwaran noted during the recent conversation.

Mumbai went on to end their wait of 27 years for winning the Irani Cup, as the batter touched on how he loved batting in the middle and wants to keep on doing the same for Bengal from the beginning of the Ranji Trophy 2024/25.