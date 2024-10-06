The former England captain, Joe Root, has opened up on potentially breaking the Test record of the icon Sachin Tendulkar, who stands at the top of the table with the most runs (15921) in the longest format of the game. It took him 200 games at an average of around 54 and a strike rate of over 54 to reach the landmark, shouldering upon 51 centuries.

Joe Root, at the moment, sits at the sixth position in the list with 12402 runs in 146 games at an average of nearly 51 with a strike rate of around 57 with the help of 34 centuries and 64 half-centuries. He is the leading century-maker for the England side, and just 71 runs away from becoming their highest Test run-getter, surpassing Sir Alastair Cook.

The Yorkshire batter will be taking part in three Tests in Pakistan this late autumn before making a trip to New Zealand for another three-match red-ball series in the winter. England will also feature in six Test matches in the next home summer before their acid test of away Ashes.

Joe Root spills the beans on potentially surpassing Sachin Tendulkar

Among the coined ‘Fab Four’, the England batter is ahead in the curve, where he is ahead of the rest of Steve Smith, Virat Kohli, and Kane Williamson. However, the probable milestone doesn’t drive the veteran, as his eyes remain firm on producing match-winning knocks to earn victories for the side.

“I think you judge yourself on how many games you can affect and how many games you can help win. So, I think that’s a bug driver for me, is how many times you can contribute to winning games for England.” Joe Root acknowledged this during the pre-match press conference ahead of the opening Multan Test.

He also addressed the whole situation as a good enough driver for him to keep on scoring runs, which will eventually help the England side win more games in the five-day format.

“I think the mindset of trying to be successful in whatever conditions are in front of you is a good enough driver for me to keep going, keep enjoying, and keep playing. So, I enjoy it at the moment.” The 33-year-old expressed.

In the recent three-match series against Sri Lanka at the end of the summer, Joe Root found himself in fine touch, as he nailed two centuries at Lord’s during the second encounter and ended up with 375 runs in six innings at an average of over 60.

For him, it’s now about achieving a milestone and then putting the curtains down on his career. He just wants to enjoy the game and use it as a driving factor to play the format.

“I see myself playing Test cricket for a lot longer. It’s not like I am going to get to a certain mark or number and say I am done now. I just want to keep enjoying the game and keep playing.” Joe Root was highlighted in the presser.

“It’s a great team to play in. We have so much fun on and off the field. As long as I have that feeling inside me, I will have plenty of drive and determination to keep going and help England win Test matches.” The former England captain, across formats, shared his thoughts.

England will be without their designated captain, Ben Stokes, for the opening Test as he continues to recover from the hamstring injury. In that case, Joe Root will have to carry so much responsibility on his shoulders as he plays under Ollie Pope in Multan.