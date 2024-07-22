Gautam Gambhir, the new Indian head coach, has confirmed that former India cricketer Abhishek Nayar and former Netherlands cricketer Ryan ten Doeschate have been appointed as assistant coaches.

Gambhir stated that both Nayar and Ten Doeschate will begin their tenures with the Indian team in the upcoming Sri Lanka tour. India is slated to play 3 T20Is and 3 ODIs from July 27 onwards.

The three T20Is will be played on July 27, 28, and 30 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. The 3 ODIs will be played on August 2, 4, and 7 and will be hosted by the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

There was a lot of speculation on who would join Gautam Gambhir in his coaching staff, as traditionally, the Indian head coach chose their staff. And Gambhir has opted for his KKR colleagues Abhishek Nayar and Ryan ten Doeschate. The trio had recently helped KKR win the IPL 2024.

Gautam Gambhir thanks BCCI for agreeing to most of his demands regarding support staff

Ahead of India’s tour of Sri Lanka, Gambhir addressed his first news conference on Monday (July 22) in Mumbai, when he confirmed the recruitment of former Indian all-rounder Abhishek Nayar and Dutch batter Ryan Ten Doeschate as Team India’s new assistant coaches.

“Really happy with the BCCI. They have agreed with most of the things I have asked for. The crux of the support staff will remain what it is right now, but we will finalize it once the Sri Lanka tour is over. Yes, Abhishek (Nayar) is the assistant coach, and Ryan ten Doeschate is the assistant coach. I personally feel there can be assistant coaches who can probably involve themselves more in all three departments rather than just focusing on one, and that is the reason why now we have two assistant coaches as well. And that is the way we go forward, and yes, you will get to know the exact support staff once the Sri Lanka tour is over,” Gambhir said on the presser.

Gambhir also revealed that Sairaj Bahutule will be the temporary bowling coach on this Sri Lanka tour and T Dilip will be the fielding coach. Notably, Dilip has been retained as the fielding coach by the BCCI from the previous Rahul Dravid regime.

“Abhishek Nayar is there, Sairaj Bahutule is there, Dilip is there, and Ryan ten Doeschate is going to join in Colombo,” Gambhir said when asked about coaching staff for the Sri Lanka tour.

Cricketnext had also reported that former South African pacer Morne Morkel is likely to become India’s new bowling coach after the India-Sri Lanka series.

