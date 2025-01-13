India opener Abhishek Sharma was at odds with the Indigo Airlines staff for squandering his sole vacation before preparing for India’s T20 International series against England. The left-hander resorted to social media to vent his frustrations.

Abhishek was upset at the alleged serious wrongdoing by a Delhi Airport employee, and he even named her in his account. He went on to say that it was his “worst airline experience” and that the staff did not aid him.

Abhishek Sharma rushed to Instagram and uploaded a tale in which he described the entire situation that happened to him at Delhi Airport. He referred to the manager as “Sushmita Mittal” and described his worst Indigo Airlines experience.

“Absolutely unacceptable”: Abhishek Sharma lashes out on IndiGo airlines

The opener said that the airline workers kept shifting him from one counter to another, causing a delay in the check-in process, and as a result, his flight was delayed and he was unable to return home.

In a sharply written message posted on social media, Abhishek claimed he was unnecessarily transferred between counters, forcing him to miss his flight. He named a specific employee and ordered action.

“I had the worst experience with Indigo at Delhi airport, and the behaviour of staff, especially counter manager Ms Sushmita Mittal, was absolutely unacceptable. I arrived on time at the correct counter, but they redirected me unnecessarily to another counter. only to tell me later that check-in was closed, making me miss my flight.

I only had a one-day holiday, which has now been completely ruined. To make it even worse, they are offering no further helpful assistance. This is by far the worst airline experience, and worst staff management I’ve ever had,” Abhishek Sharma said in his Instagram story.

Abhishek most likely intended to enjoy his brief holiday with family and friends before joining the national squad in Kolkata, where the first match of the series is set for January 22. The players are anticipated to arrive a few days early to prepare under Suryakumar Yadav and head coach Gautam Gambhir.

Abhishek Sharma ready for India v England T20I series

Abhishek Sharma was recently picked to India’s 15-man T20I team for the series against England. He was representing Punjab in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Abhishek played for Punjab as recently as January 11. He was part of the XI that lost to Maharashtra in Vadodara and bowed out from the competition.

Abhishek Sharma was in excellent form during the Vijay Hazare Trophy, India’s best domestic 50-over tournament. In eight matches, the left-hander scored 467 runs, including one century and three fifties.

Abhishek had a strong start to his T20I career, making a century in only his second encounter at the top level, against Zimbabwe in Harare in July 2024. However, he struggled with consistency, going seven innings without a score of 20 or higher.

