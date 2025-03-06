Tiffany Stratton is one of the most gorgeous superstars out there in the WWE locker room and it’s not hard to assume that she must have advances coming toward her. As such, social media already showed fans approaching her with marriage or dating proposals but she denies them due to having a boyfriend in the form of Ludwig Kaiser on Monday Night Raw.

On a reverse note, rumors came out following Monday Night Raw Netflix premiere episode on Netflix in January that Tiffany Stratton was possibly pursuing Logan Paul for some reasons. In a behind the scenes vlog revealed from the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, Paul was seen telling the 2024 women’s Money in the Bank winner that if she ever wanted him to teach her anything to let him know.

Tiffany Stratton claims to be better than Logan Paul

Later, Kaiser, was seen chasing Paul in that vlog with Paul claiming that Tiffany Stratton was flirting with him in the video. Speaking to Grind City Media, the woman in concern set the record straight and denied any sort of intention with the mainstream celebrity. Denying that she was not try to do any kind of flirting with him, she further added how BS, Logan had to throw during their conversation.

“I think I heard him say that I was flirting with him? No, no, no. I was not flirting with him. The man came up to me, and he told me he could teach me a little something because he sees himself in me, which is complete BS,” Tiffany Stratton gloated.

“I feel like I’m much better than Logan Paul. He may have all his fancy camera crews and his fancy moves and stuff like that, but I definitely think that I’m better, and I’m nothing like you, Logan Paul.” (quotes courtesy Fightful)

After carrying the Money in the Bank briefcase for several months, Tiffany Stratton finally got to experience some glorifying moments with a successful cash-in that made her a WWE Women’s Champion on the first 2025 episode of Friday Night Smackdown on the USA Network. Capitalizing on a chaotic moment, she successfully cashed in the title match contract on former bestie Nia Jax to win the belt.

This wasn’t her first championship in the WWE, however. Previously, on NXT, she captured the women’s title from the third brand in just the 24th televised match of her career. As such, expectations were always bigger for Tiffany Stratton and she’s living up to those.