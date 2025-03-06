Starting in All Elite Wrestling from the very beginning of 2024, Deonna Purrazzo is still trying to become a staple on the women’s roster of the company. She was one of the huge recruits alongside Mercedes Mone to freshen up the AEW women’s division. While Mone went on to achieve success on the moon, the former was left behind in the race.

Patiently waiting for her time to come in AEW, Deonna Purrazzo had the opportunity to witness her bestie flourishing in the WWE, however, and she’s happy for her. For those who don’t know, Chelsea Green is her best friend and the two are like families in real life. With Green becoming the inaugural women’s United States Champion in the WWE, her bestie had to play a role in the journey.

Green won the belt at Saturday Night’s Main Event in December 2024 and essentially made history. The Canadian-born wrestler is playing her role well as the mid-card champion in the WWE. With Piper Niven providing her with “Secret Service,” she always goes hard on becoming an over-the-top character, and Deonna Purrazzo is happy with what she’s doing.

Deonna Purrazzo a bit jealous of Chelsea Green’s success in WWE

Recently, Deonna Purrazzo spoke with MuscleManMalcolm about her bond with Chelsea Green and her championship victory in the WWE. Expressing how exciting it’s been to see “her sister” succeeding, she’s a little bit jealous, as well. However, Deonna Purrazzo also elaborated on how much she had to go through to embrace the United States culture, coming from Canada and finally becoming a citizen. A portion of all this success also belongs to her as the AEW star helped her in the backdrop.

“I don’t have a sister. If I had to liken my relationship to what it would be like to have a sister, that’s my sister,” Deonna Purrazzo said. “To watch her succeed means even more than myself succeeding because that’s who I’d want to give everything to if I couldn’t have it.”

“I have a history degree. I love US, American history, so to watch her, like, embrace being United States Champion, using all US history, US government terms, she had a whole inauguration, which I loved helping her put together. It was just so fun and I’m so proud.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

Before coming to All Elite Wrestling, Deonna Purrazzo used to rule the roost of the TNA/Impact Knockouts Division. After a failed WWE stint, this wrestling promotion gave her the identity of being an established talent in the professional wrestling circuit as a three-time Knockouts Champion in the company. WWE also offered her a deal after the TNA contract expired. But, given the previous bitter experience, she opted to sign with the Tony Khan-owned brand, instead.