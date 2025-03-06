The WWE NXT women’s division is openly being touted to be the best in the wrestling circuit, especially after Jordynne Grace’s inclusion in it. With the former TNA Knockouts Champion, now onboard, a new generation is ruling the roost in the female locker room with Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer already in it.

It doesn’t come as a surprise that WWE decided to utilize Jordynne Grace on the NXT scene before sending her to the main roster. At the end of the Vengeance Day Premium Live Event, the powerhouse performer made a surprise appearance to let arrival know on NXT. It was also indicated by her that Stephanie Vaquer and Giulia’s titles might not be safe with her being around.

Booker T praised Jordynne Grace for being so ready for WWE stint

After Jordynne Grace signed a multi-year deal with WWE at the end of January 2025, many fans assumed that she was going to debut on the main roster since she performed at the women’s Royal Rumble match. During a recent episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, NXT commentator and the legendary Booker T also mentioned that Grace was actually a surprise on NXT but she’s here to only excel.

“I thought Jordynne Grace was going to go straight to the main roster but it looks like she’s going to be sticking around NXT for a minute,” Booker T said. “She showed up, looked like her and Stephanie Vaquer may have something…I mean the sky’s the limit for Jordynne Grace. I mean she looks so ready for this moment I swear to God, she looks so ready for this moment. I’m so glad for her to actually have this time to shine.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

Jordynne Grace Picked Her “Time To Move Forward” Jumping Ship From TNA To WWE

Over the past several months, WWE NXT fans had become accustomed with the familiar face of Jordynne Grace whose appearance kicked off the WWE – TNA partnership in 2024 after she stepped up to challenge then NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez to a title match at the Battleground Premium Live Event on June 9. Thereafter, she also showed up in September 2024 to defend her TNA Knockouts World Championship against Sol Ruca.

Jordynne Grace has also performed as an ally with Vaquer and Giulia as all three of them were on the same team during the November 6 episode of NXT at the 2300 Arena. They teamed up with Kelani Jordan and Zaria to defeat Perez, Cora Jade, and three members of Fatal Influence in a huge 10-women tag team match.