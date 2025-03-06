Yet to prove her full potential inside the squared circle, Arianna Grace is switching a lot between WWE and TNA TV programming, as of late. Acting as the on-screen liaison between the two brands, she’s having quite the fun on television and she’s also keeping things heated on social media. Most recently, the Canadian wrestler turned heads and grabbed some eyeballs for a completely different reason.

Through her latest social media post, Arianna Grace let her followers’ social media feed go on fire, last night as she dropped a set of photos donning a bikini. The caption of the photos was interesting as she seemingly channeled a female Tarzan or rather the Tarzan-na look, “Is it giving Tarzan-na?? #tarzan #missnxt.”

The photoshoot captured Arianna Grace posing in a leopard-print bikini, trying to spread tropical vibes. In one of the shots, she stood exposing her back to the camera with her toned figure fully on display. Another shot captured her leaning against a palm tree with her long, dark hair flaunting over her shoulder. These shots came with the following caption on Instagram,

“A queen’s true beauty lies not just in her appearance, but in the strength of her spirit.🔥…But a nice appearance doesn’t hurt either. 🤭Happy hump day!”

Arianna Grace recently returned to competition on WWE NXT live event

Not much involved in active in-ring competition since last year’s summer, Arianna Grace has only competed in an NXT live event, recently. Fans in attendance for the February 7 Lakeland, Florida live event confirmed that she issued an open challenge during the show, which was answered by Adriana Rizzo, setting up her return bout.

Before performing in this match, Arianna Grace hadn’t wrestled since losing to Karmen Petrovic on the July 9 episode of NXT. Shortly after the match, she was seen wearing a sling, fueling concerns about how an injury would have sidelined her. While nothing specific was reported about the injury, she did remain active on TV.

Making multiple appearances as the liaison between NXT and TNA, Arianna Grace made quite a few appearances on TNA iMPACT! programming which were more than NXT. At Vengeance Day 2025 in February, she also shared the TV screen with father, ex-WWE superstar Santino Marella in a nostalgic moment.

