For the time being, Steph De Lander is in the middle of an interesting storyline on TNA Impact TV programming that has her playing a valet role for her real-life beau, Mance Warner. The two often get cozy inside the squared circle, oozing x-factor in each of the TV appearances. The reality is that the former WWE Star is probably working on TNA TV without a contract.

Fightful Select has reported in the latest about Steph De Lander’s contract situation, noting that it’s expired in December and that she still has not signed a new contract with the TNA brand. The former WWE NXT Superstar also has barely wrestled in the past year, dealing with a neck injury since May.

Steph De Lander was last scheduled for a in August but she has not wrestled due to injury reasons which subsequently caused her to go through surgery. There is no confirmed update on whether she is cleared to compete or not. Irrespective of the status, she continues to make TV appearances on Thursday nights over TNA Impact.

Steph De Lander last signed a TNA contract in 2023

In January 2023, Steph De Lander made her TNA Wrestling (formerly known as Impact Wrestling) debut as a surprise opponent to “The Juggernaut” Jordynne Grace. Since then, she star has made sporadic appearances in the promotion. Later, the Australian talent appeared in an interview with Pro Wrestling INDIEstrated and revealed being committed to TNA via a contract that was active through 2024.

By the end of last year, Fightful Select reported that Steph De Lander was among multiple talents who were working on their final contracted appearances, raising more speculations about the revamped roster that the company could be having in the early phase of 2025. While Jordynne Grace was the one to have left, the former WWE talent remained with TNA.

Returning to TNA TV in early 2025, Steph De Lander possibly made history as the first champion (the TNA Digital Media Championship) to have won the title through a divorce settlement. Per the storyline, she was awarded the title by a judge following her split with former champion PCO & her on-screen husband, PCO. Many assumed that her new title reign meant contract renewal with TNA but the current reports suggests otherwise.