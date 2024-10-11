Abrar Ahmed, Pakistan’s mysterious spinner, is in doubt for the second Test against England that will begin on October 15 in Rawalpindi.

Abrar Ahmed did not take the field on the fourth day of England’s first innings at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Thursday, October 10.

Abrar Ahmed struggled against the English hitters, bowling 35 overs and conceding 174 runs without picking up a wicket, adding to Pakistan’s problems in the ongoing Test match in Multan.

According to reports, Abrar was taken to the hospital for treatment before being admitted following a medical test. The spinner had a bad fever and was unable to play on Day 4. Abrar has been given medication to decrease his temperature and urged to rest.

Abrar Ahmed might miss the second Test for Pakistan

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is facing a major issue as it prepares for the second Test match against England, which will begin on October 15 in Multan.

As per Cricket Pakistan report, the fitness of young leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed is unknown after he was forced to leave the field during the first Test owing to illness and is currently hospitalized. He didn’t come out to bat for Pakistan in its second innings as the hosts crumbled to an innings and 47-run defeat

Abrar, who had been suffering from fever and body aches, had a series of medical tests on Thursday. The PCB expects to receive the medical findings today, which will determine if he can participate in the forthcoming match.

Should Abrar be ruled unfit, Nauman Ali is expected to take his position in the team, with Zahid Mahmood also available as a backup.

According to Cricket Pakistan, the Pakistan squad would likely have additional additions before the second Test. According to the report, Pakistan’s squad is anticipated to contain out-of-favour batsman Imam-ul-Haq and untested rookie Kamran Ghulam. Kamran has only played one One-Day International for Pakistan and has yet to make his debut in the longest version of the game.

After the first Test defeat against England, the Pakistan national cricket team made unwanted history. The hosts, headed by Shan Masood, became the first team in cricket history to lose by an innings after reaching over 500 runs in the first innings.

