Suryakumar Yadav has set his eyes on a spot in the Indian Test team for the BGT 2024-25 on a tour of Australia. To achieve his goal, Suryakumar has made himself available for Mumbai’s second match of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season, scheduled to commence on Friday, October 11.

The 34-year-old is currently leading the Men in Blue in their three-match T20I series against Bangladesh at home. squad India defeated the Najmul Hossain Shanto-led squad in the first two games of the series, securing a 2-0 lead. India won the series with one match left.

Suryakumar is best known for his T20 performance, but he also has an impressive first-class record, scoring 5,649 runs in 83 matches at an average of 43.12 and a strike rate of 63.80. The hitter debuted for Mumbai in first-class cricket in 2010. He continues to play for Mumbai despite his success in limited-overs cricket.

Suryakumar Yadav to play for Mumbai in Ranji Trophy 2024-25

Suryakumar Yadav has told the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) that he will be ready for selection for their second Ranji Trophy match in 2024-25. According to the Indian Express, the batter has committed to representing the Mumbai stateside in the longest format.

“He has informed the MCA that he will be part of the Ranji Trophy team which will play against Maharashtra,” a source in the MCA confirmed.

Mumbai, the defending champions, will face Maharashtra in the Ranji Trophy’s second round on October 18 and 21. The game is set to take place at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC in Mumbai.

The batter is unlikely to be named to the Indian team for the three-match Test series against New Zealand later this month. However, the right-handed batter hopes to collect runs in the Ranji Trophy to remind Indian selectors of his abilities ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The selectors are expected to select the Test squad around the same time as the Ranji Trophy’s second-round matches. Suryakumar made his BGT debut against Australia at home last year, and it remains his only appearance in the longest format for India.

The middle-order batsman scored only 8 runs in the first innings and did not bat in the second on Nagpur’s spin-friendly pitch. The Rohit Sharma-led Indian team won by an innings and 132 runs against Australia.

