The former wicket-keeper batter of the Australia team, Adam Gilchrist slams former Pakistan captain Saleem Malik for making an allegation of ‘wasting deliveries’ to the all-rounder Imad Wasim against India at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

Pakistan went on to lose the game by a narrow six-run margin. At the same time, Wasim, who took back his retirement only a few months ago to be part of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies and the United States of America, returned with a poor knock of 15 runs in 23 balls with only one boundary.

The all-rounder walked into the middle at number five, at the dismissal of Fakhar Zaman, during the 120-run chase of the ‘Green brigade’ on a tricky surface of the Nassau ground.

‘I don’t know if there are other accusations which come with that’- Adam Gilchrist

When the Glamorgan-born all-rounder walked into the middle, Pakistan was in a decent position, before he missed three deliveries of Axar Patel, despite having a positive match-up against the left-arm spinner.

At the end of the defeat, former Pakistan leader Saleem Malik blamed the all-rounder for the defeat, as he pointed out the sluggish knock behind the loss.

‘He [Imad Wasim] made sure he doesn’t get out and keep bettering his batting average. If I’m a batter and I’m not getting runs then I would try taking risk, no matter if I get out.’ Salem Malik expressed. ‘But he kept on eating up deliveries and then changed the ends with singles.’

The 61-year-old veteran feels that there was no reason why Wasim was promoted ahead of Shadab Khan in the batting order, despite the latter’s decent 40-run knock against the United States of America in the last game at Dallas. He also points out that Imad Wasim should have played a few more shots rather than chewing up the dots.

‘Imad Wasim didn’t get to play much cricket since the last PSL. Shadab Khan, who scored 40-odd against the USA in the last game, shouldn’t have been promoted up the order.’ The former Pakistan batter noted. ‘Sorry, but I would like to question why he [Imad Wasim] was promoted up the order, given that he hadn’t got enough chances before [the World Cup]. The batter should at least have tried something instead of playing dot balls.’

While speaking on the comment, which went viral in the social platforms, Adam Gilchrist took a dig at Saleem for such words.

‘A bunch of ex-Pakistan cricketers haven’t missed their teams, at all. I mean Saleem Malik, of all people, (and) I’m just reading the comments and paraphrasing.’ The New South Wales-born left-handed batter, Adam Gilchrist reflected. ‘I haven’t heard him say, but had I heard him, it wouldn’t have been to my benefit because it was in Urdu.’

The veteran feels that it was quite a comment to make a deliberate act in losing cause.

‘He accused Imad (Wasim) of chewing up deliveries on purpose to make it a bit more interesting. Now I don’t know if there are other accusations which come with that.’ Adam Gilchrist concluded during a podcast.

Notably, Saleem Malik who played 100 Tests for the Pakistan side was found guilty of match-fixing in 2000 and got banned for life. The 2009 T20 champions will play their last group game of the T20 World Cup against Ireland.