Former Australia wicketkeeper-batter Adam Gilchrist has thrown his weight behind an Indian talent who has been impressing the fans in the ongoing IPL 2024. Gilchrist also said that he finds the talent and form of this player ‘irresistible’.

While reports have stated that at least 10 players have more or less confirmed their spots in the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup 2024, there are still openings left and one of those is for a pace bowling all-rounder.

Hardik Pandya, who is captaining the MI side, has not been impressive with the bat or the ball this season thus far, and there are questions about his fitness also. This has meant that the BCCI selectors are looking at other options to fulfil that role.

One of those options is Chennai Super Kings’ Shivam Dube. He is CSK’s highest run-scorer with 245 runs in seven matches, at a strike rate of 157.05. Dube’s highest score this season is 66*, and he has also registered two half-centuries.

Adam Gilchrist named Dube as his dark horse for India’s T20 World Cup squad. He also said that at the moment, Dube’s form was irresistible.

“Shivam Dube, I think his form is irresistible. He’s taken on spin bowling which we’ve known and witnessed for a while. But he’s taking on the quick bowlers. He seems to be confident in his shot selection all around the ground. If they get the message to him, to make sure he is at least bowling a lot in the nets. I know it is not match practice but you may even see him get a little bit more bowling towards the back end of the tournament. But whatever the case, he is too irresistible as a talent, an all-round talent to not take to the World Cup,” Gilchrist said on Cricbuzz.

Former India cricketer Manoj Tiwary also joined the bandwagon and named Dube as his pick as a surprise selection.