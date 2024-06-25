Adam Gilchrist and Ian Smith, former Australia and New Zealand cricketers respectively, took potshots at Afghanistan’s Gulbadin Naib for him faking an injury during the recent T20 World Cup 2024 match against Bangladesh.

The Afghanistan National Cricket Team created history by reaching the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2024 quarterfinals. The Rashid Khan-led team advanced to the last four of the ICC event, whereas Australia’s National Cricket Team was ousted before reaching the semifinals.

Afghanistan defeated Bangladesh by 8 runs in their final Super 8 match on Monday, June 24 at the Arnos Vale Ground in St Vincent (local time). Naveen ul Haq and Rashid Khan were instrumental in defending a somewhat lower-than-average total of 115 runs in the last encounter.

Afghanistan all-rounder Gulbadin Naib grabbed attention during the match for allegedly faking a hamstring injury. This happened right after coach Jonathan Trott signaled to the team to slow things down as rain was on the horizon. The Bangladesh team was at 81/7 during the 12th over of their chase against Afghanistan

Adam Gilchrist reacts to Ian Smith saying: Gonna See Gulbadin Naib’s Doctor Straight After The Game

Naib went down clutching his hamstring and Afghan physio and substitutes came out. The all-rounder received treatment for the same but had to leave the field for further examination. However, Naib returned to rejoin the game and even bowled the 15th over and picked wickets as well.

While on commentary, former New Zealand keeper Ian Smith sarcastically said that he wants to consult with Gulbadin Naib’s doctor for his knee issues.

“I’ve a dodgy knee for the last 6 months, I am gonna see Gulbadin Naib’s doctor straight after the game. He’s the 8th wonder of the world right now,” Ian Smith said.

This led to Adam Gilchrist quoting Smith’s words and using a laughing emoji on X in reaction.

Meanwhile, Simon Doull said: “The coach sends a message out to say slow it down, slow it down and the first slip just dives on the ground needlessly. That is unacceptable. Gone off anyway. I get that might have gone off anyway for the rain.”

