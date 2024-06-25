Afghanistan batter Najib Zadran mocked Australia and Pat Cummins after the Asian side eliminated the 2021 T20 World Champions from the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024. Afghanistan defeated Bangladesh in their final Super 8s game to qualify for the semi-finals.

In the process, Australia were knocked out of the tournament as well, as they needed Bangladesh to defeat Afghanistan, for them to make it into the semis.

The encounter between the Afghans and the Tigers had several twists and turns. Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s 43 and Rashid Khan’s undefeated 19 helped them score 115 for 8. Rashid then took four wickets to help the Afghans bowl out their opponents for 105 in 17.5 overs.

Naveen-ul-Haq trapped Mustafizur Rahman in front to end the match. The speedster also bowled brilliantly in the death overs, claiming four wickets. This gave Afghanistan an 8-run win by DLS and took them into their maiden ICC event semi-final.

The Afghans will now be up against South Africa in the semi-final on Wednesday, June 26 (Thursday, June 27 in India) at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad.

‘Definitely Australia’ – Afghanistan’s Najib Zadran mocks Pat Cummins’ T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal prediction

Afghanistan batsman Najibullah Zadran mocked Pat Cummins after Australia failed to advance to the T20 World Cup 2024 semi-finals. Afghanistan defeated Bangladesh by eight runs in a rain-affected thriller in St Vincent.

This victory came after a thrilling day in which Australia’s previous defeat to India had already placed them in a perilous position, requiring Afghanistan to lose to Bangladesh.

However, once Afghanistan won and Australia was knocked out, Afghanistan batter Najibullah Zadran couldn’t resist poking fun at Australian pacer Pat Cummins.

During the IPL 2024, Pat Cummins, in an interview, had chosen his 4 semi-finalists in the T20 World Cup, for which he named Australia, but refrained from naming the other teams.

“Definitely Australia. And then you can choose which three you want,” Cummins told CNBC-TV18. After being insisted on naming the other three semi-finalists, Cummins said, “I don’t care; you can pick any of them.”

Pat Cummins 🤣

(Watch till the end) pic.twitter.com/mt8F1MBXYk — Abhishek (@be_mewadi) June 25, 2024

Zadran shared Cummins’ quote on his X handle with playful emojis, adding to the celebration of Afghanistan’s historic achievement.

Q :How is the top 4 semi finalist? A : definitely Australia other 3 you choose

✈️✈️✈️ 🤫🤐 @ACBofficials @patcummins30 @CricketAus — Najib Zadran (@iamnajibzadran) June 25, 2024

