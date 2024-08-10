The Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa has earned fame with his smart bowling in the shortest format of the game and has been a part of the different teams in the franchise leagues around the globe. The seventh-rank bowler in ICC’s T20I ranking has been a regular member of the national side in T20I.

With 105 wickets in this white-ball format of the game in 86 innings, at an average of 21.60 and an economy rate of 7.22, Adam Zampa is the most successful bowler for the Aussies in this form of the game. When it comes to T20s, he has nailed 325 wickets in 266 innings, at an average of 21.91 and an economy of 7.42, with a best of 6/19.

Despite being a famous T20I bowler around the world, Adam Zampa has featured in only 14 games in the Indian Premier League (IPL), while his last game in the tournament came during the 2020 season and that too lasted only 11 overs in three games, where he ended up with a couple of wickets at an average of 46.

“T his competition will not last beyond this wee k”- Adam Zampa

In the very first season in 2016, playing for the Rising Pune Supergiants, he earned a good amount of success with 12 scalps in five innings, at an average of under ten and an economy rate of 6.76, using his variations in the best possible way.

He was part of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) squad when he pulled out of the IPL 2021, along with Kane Richardson, the national team’s pace bowler. Both of them cited bio bubble fatigue as the reason behind the decision.

In a recent interaction on The Final Word Cricket Podcast, Adam Zampa revealed how once in the middle of that season, one of the fans breached the bubble to get their autograph and pushed both him and Richardson to have a conversation with the RCB owners before pulling out of the league.

“One day, We were sitting by the pool, and a fan came to ask for an autograph, and the security came running. We thought if it was so easy to break the bubble, this competition would not last beyond this week.” The veteran remarked in the show.

“Let’s just tell the owners what we think about. Luckily, We were on the plane to Melbourne via Qatar when Australia was locked out, and the IPL was binned four days later.” Adam Zampa shared his bio bubble experience in the IPL.

The New South Wales-born was right about the fact that the lives of cricketers are judged based on pulling out of the IPL, but the tournament indeed was halted due to the increase of Covid-19 cases in the country.

Being with the national team for a long team, the bubble fatigue had already taken a toll on Zampa’s body, both physically and mentally. He touched on the moment when he got to know about the second wave touching the country.

“Looking back at the IPL that I and Kane pulled out of, we had done a week’s quarantine into India and put on the Telly, and it was the ABC channel talking about the COVID situation in India.” Adam Zampa shaded light.

“We looked at each other and were like “What are you gonna do?” He had a young family and we were pretty jaded from a year-long quarantine anyway so I was pretty tired.” He concluded the conversation.

Recently, he also pulled out from the IPL 2024, citing personal reasons, after being picked by the Rajasthan Royals.