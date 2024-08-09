With England’s white-ball coach Matthew Motts stepping down from his position before the end of his tenure, a few speculations grew on whether the former Australian captain Ricky Ponting would be interested in the role in making a partnership with the captain of the side, Jos Buttler.

The Tasmania-born parted ways with Delhi Capitals (DC) a few weeks ago in the Indian Premier League (IPL), before winning the second season of the Major League Cricket (MLC) in 2024 guiding the Washington Freedom, as he worked in a successful partnership with Australia’s Steve Smith, the former captain of the national side.

Ricky Ponting, however, turned down the approaches from the England Cricket Board (ECB) to coach their Test side before the former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum accepted the proposal. But the future is expected to be exciting in his coaching.

Ricky Ponting in talks with IPL teams to be new head coach

In the recent episode of the ICC review with host Sanjana Ganesan, Ricky Ponting revealed his wish not to consider the white-ball coaching of the England team, as he is looking forward to being part of the IPL and other various leagues around the world in coaching frame.

“No, I wouldn’t ever consider doing that. I’m on record saying that international jobs for me right now are not really where my life is at as there’s just so much more time taken up with an international job.” The former Australian captain expressed to ICC.

The veteran touched on the importance of balancing his time being at home, doing the commentary work, and being part of the team in the coaching role. He is going to be in the commentary box when Australia tours England in the upcoming white-ball series.

“I‘ve got other commitments as well, with my TV work and things that I do and also trying to balance that out with having a decent amount of home time, which I haven’t had much of the last couple of years anyway.” The former Australian head coach Ricky Ponting shared his thoughts. “Coaching other international teams is one thing, coaching England for an Australian is probably something slightly different, but right now there’s sort of enough on my plate as I’ve got a bit more coming up in the next couple of months in the UK.”

The 49-year-old is looking forward to being part of another franchise in the IPL, and it could be Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), who lost their head coach Gautam Gambhir, who became the new coach for the Indian team.

“I‘d love to coach again in the IPL. I’ve had a great time every year that I’ve been involved, whether that was in the early days as a player or the couple of years I had at Mumbai as head coach there.” Ricky Ponting remarked during the interaction. “And then I’ve had seven seasons at Delhi, which unfortunately didn’t work out the way that I would have wanted and certainly the way that the franchise would have wanted.”

He spent nearly seven seasons with the Capitals and felt that the franchise could aim to go in a different direction by looking to hire a local for the position.

“They made it pretty clear that they wanted to head in a different direction with someone that could give them a bit more time and a bit more availability through the off-season, really more than anything to be able to spend a bit more time in India with a lot of the local players. I just couldn’t do that with the other stuff that I’ve got going on.” Ricky Ponting concluded.