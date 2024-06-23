Afghanistan and Australia will be taking on each other in the 48th game of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. The match is scheduled to be taking place on Sunday (June 23) at the Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent.

The upcoming game will be the second Super 8 game for both the teams. Australia have won all of their five games so far and will start the game against Afghanistan as favourites. A win for Australia will see them as well as India seal their position in the semifinal.

The reigning Test and ODI world champions began their Super 8 campaign with a win over Bangladesh and will be looking to extend their dominating performance in the competition in the upcoming game. Afghanistan, on the other hand, began their Super 8 campaign with a loss against India and are on the edge of elimination. They will be knocked out of the World Cup if they fail to register a highly unlikely win over Australia.

AFG vs AUS: Match info:

Article Title AFG vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Match Played Between Afghanistan & Australia Series name ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Date 23-June-24 Category AFG vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Stadium Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent Where to Watch on TV Star Sports Where to Watch Online/Live Streaming Disney+Hotstar app and website

Afghanistan Playing XI for today’s match:

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan (c), Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Australia Playing XI for today’s match:

David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Ashton Agar, Adam Zampa

AFG vs AUS: Squads

Afghanistan:

Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan(c), Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Karim Janat, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammad Ishaq, Nangeyalia Kharote

Australia:

David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis, Ashton Agar

AFG vs AUS Head-to-Head stats:

Australia and Afghanistan’s only T20I game so far took place in the 2022 T20 World Cup. Australia had won that game by 4 runs.

AFG vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Today:

Captaincy picks:

Pat Cummins:

Pat Cummins will be one of the biggest threats for Afghanistan in the upcoming game. The Australia ODI and Test captain is coming into this game on the back of a sensational hat-trick against Bangladesh in the previous game. In 3 games, he has picked up 6 wickets so far and will be looking to enjoy another good outing.

Rashid Khan:

The onus will be on captain Rashid Khan to lead his team from the front in the must-win clash. The leg-spinner had a fine outing in the previous game against India where he dismissed Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and Shivam Dube cheaply. He will be eyeing another impactful outing for his team in the crucial game.

Top picks:

Travis Head:

Travis Head has been in fine form. After the brilliant campaign in IPL, the Australia star has batted in the same form in the ongoing T20 World Cup as well. In the last four outings, Head has scored three 30-plus scores and one half-century.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz:

Rahmanullah Gurbaz is Afghanistan’s leading run-scorer in the tournament and the team will be relying on him heavily to get a good start with the bat. In 5 games, Gurbaz has scored 178 runs with the help of two half-centuries. He could not get going in the last game against India and will be lookin to make amends in the must-win clash for his team.

AFG vs AUS Fantasy Team for Head-to-Head/Small Leagues

Wicketkeepers: Matthew Wade, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batsmen: Travis Head (c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh

Allrounders: Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Azmatullah Omarzai

Bowlers: Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Rashid Khan (vc)

AFG vs AUS Fantasy Team for Winner Takes All/ Grand Leagues

Wicketkeepers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (vc)

Batsmen: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Ibrahim Zadran

Allrounders: Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai

Bowlers: Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Rashid Khan

AFG vs AUS: Match prediction

Australia will be starting the game as favourites and are expected to beat Afghanistan.