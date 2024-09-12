The premier leg-spin bowler for Afghanistan, Rashid Khan, who missed the one-off Test against New Zealand at Greater Noida due to injury, has returned for the upcoming three-match day international series for the first time since the end of last year’s World Cup 2023 in India.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has revealed their 17-member squad to face South Africa in the 50-over series in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where they continue to miss the services of their off-spinner, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, who is recovering from the spin in the index finger of his right hand.

The left-arm wrist spinner, Noor Ahmed, who has been featuring in the current Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2024 for the St. Lucia Kings, has also been overlooked, as the chief selector, Ahmad Shah Sulimankhil, trusted AM Ghazanfar, who made his debut against Ireland in March.

Afghanistan misses Ibrahim Zadran due to injury for South Africa ODIs

Rashid Khan, who needs 17 wickets more to complete the 200-club at an average of under 21 and an economy rate of under five with a best of 7/18, besides celebrating four five-wicket hauls, will cover the absence of Noor in the side.

The veteran spinner went through surgery after last year’s World Cup and was out of action for four months, where he missed the entire trip to India and Sri Lanka and the ODIs against Ireland in Sharjah. He also opted out of the Big Bash League (BBL) and the SA20 before returning to the Ireland T20Is, followed by the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

The Afghanistan bowler then featured back-to-back in the Indian Premier League (IPL), the T20 World Cup, where he led the team to the semifinal, the Major League Cricket (MLC), and the Hundred, where he injured himself playing for the Trent Rockets. Later, he faced back issues playing in the Shpageeza Cricket League (SCL), where he took part in three games.

“Mujeeb Ur Rahman continues to recover from his injury and is unavailable for selection. Ibrahim Zadran will also miss the South Africa ODIs for twisting his ankle on the edge of the New Zealand Test. However, we have included some of the top-performing youngsters in Abdul Malik and Darwish Rasooli.” The ACB chief expressed in the press release.

Rasooli, the right-handed batter, has smashed 2339 runs in 60 games at an average of nearly 50 and a strike rate of over 90, celebrating seven centuries and 16 half-centuries. Abdul Malik, the opening batter, on the flip side, has collected 1751 runs in 44 innings at an average of 48.63 and a strike rate of over 80 thanks to his nine fifties and six centuries with a best score of 137.

“Hosting South Africa for the first time in our cricketing history is a huge milestone for Afghanistan Cricket. They are a top-quality side, and playing against them in an ODI series is something we are all excited about.” The CEO of the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), Mr. Naseeb, remarked.

Ibrahim Zadran, while practicing before the Test match, tweaked his ankle before the game, and hasn’t been picked as he keeps to recover from the situation. The opening game of the series will start on September 18, before the second and third game gets underway on September 20 and 22, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Afghanistan’s 3-match ODI squad vs South Africa

Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Rahmat Shah, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ikram Alikhil, Abdul Malik, Riaz Hassan, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Nangeyalia Kharote, AM Ghazanfar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Bilal Sami, Naveed Zadran, Fareed Ahmad