With the end of the two-match Test series of Pakistan against the visiting Bangladesh side, the home team’s attention has moved toward their upcoming Champions One Day Cup 2025, but there is no certainty among the players regarding their match fees.

The players who are under the national central contract will receive half the match fee for the domestic game in comparison to the international games, as the event is going to start in Faisalabad on Thursday between Panthers and Wolves at Iqbal Stadium.

Pakistan’s red-ball vice-captain, Saud Shakeel, will lead the Dolphins, while the former captain of the shortest format of the game, Shaheen Shah Afridi, will lead the Lions in the tournament. Shadab Khan, the vice-captain of the white-ball side, will shoulder the responsibility of the Panthers, while the young opening batter Mohammad Harris will be the captain of the Stallions.

Salaries of Pakistan national players under scrutiny

The current details of the local news have stated that the players of the Pakistan side with national contacts will be awarded half the fees for the domestic games. In the past, the One-day match fee was 644620 rupees, which is nearly two lakhs of Indian rupees, which now has gone down to 322310 rupees per game.

No such agreement has been made with the Pakistan players, even on the eve of the game. This means that the players will receive the same fees as the domestic players for the Champions Cup, which is taking place outside the normal domestic calendar of the country.

The domestic players can earn 60,000 rupees per match for the One-day tournament while the non-playing members are going to receive 20000 rupees.

Towards the announcement of the tournament, it was reported that the five mentors for the teams, the former pacer of the national side, Waqar Younis, the wicket-keeper batter of the side Sarfaraz Ahmed, the middle order batter Misbah Ul Haq, the spinner Saqlain Mushtaq and the spin all-rounder of the side, Shoaib Malik, will earn a salary of 5 million rupees.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has since signed a three-year contract too with the players, guaranteeing the money per month, as the mentors will help the players in their guidance to share knowledge at the academies besides overseeing the talent scouting camps.

“Waqar Younis, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Misbah ul Haq, Shoaib Malik, and Saqlain Mushtaq, In sab ko as a mentor 50 Lac diye ja rahe hain matlab in ka itna level ha in logon ko 50 Lac diya ja rahe ha.” The former Pakistan player, Tanveer Ahmed, questioned the over from their board.

The mentors will have more earnings than the top-notch cricketers of the country, Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, or Mohammad Rizwan, in terms of monthly salary, as under the previous central contract, they all get 4.5 million rupees per month.

At the end of the 50-over domestic tournament, Pakistan will host the three-match Test series at home against England starting from October 07 at the Multan Cricket Stadium.