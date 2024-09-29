The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has announced its schedule for the upcoming three-match One-day International series against Bangladesh in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which is slated to start on November 06. The exact venue of the three matches is yet to be finalized.

These three games in the 50-over format, along with the three T20I games and the two Test matches, were originally part of the Future Tour Programme (FTP) of Afghanistan and scheduled for July and August, just after the end of the T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies and United States of America (USA).

However, the series, which was supposed to take place in India, was postponed due to the extreme heat in the UAE, where the ACB hosts their home events. Following extensive discussions, both boards have accepted the proposal to go with three ODI games, as they look forward to the preparation of both teams in the ICC Champions Trophy, which is set to take place in the second week of February in Pakistan.

Afghanistan is yet to decide on venues for Bangladesh ODIs

The last time when these two teams featured in an ODI game was during the 2023 World Cup, was at the Dharamshala Cricket Stadium when the Hashmatullah Shahidi-led side struggled with their batting and could collect only 156 runs. In reply to the innings, the two half-centuries from Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Najmul Hossain Shanto carried them over the line with six wickets in hand.

Just a few months ago from that period, Afghanistan and Bangladesh played the Asia Cup 2023 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, where the latter put on 334/5 in their 50 overs, thanks to the 112-run knock from Miraz and another century from the Test captain of the country, Shanto.

In reply, Rashid Khan and co. were folded up for 245 runs, with two half-centuries from opening batter, Ibrahim Zadran and their captain Shahidi. But those were not enough to get them over the line.

However, Afghanistan enjoyed their time in the last bilateral series between these two countries when they made their trip to Bangladesh in 2023 July and won the series by a 2-1 margin in Chattogram.

The venues are yet to be finalized by the board. And, the reason for that could be because of so many games being played in the United Arab Emirates. The third and final ODI game between South Africa and Ireland will be played on October 07 in Abu Dhabi, which is the day after the scheduled opening game between Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

They can’t use either Dubai or Sharjah because of the upcoming Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 being scheduled at that place. So, they may look to get the opening ODI in one of the grounds, and then once the Ireland and South Africa series gets finished, they can place the last two ODIs in Abu Dhabi.

Schedule for three ODIs between Afghanistan and Bangladesh