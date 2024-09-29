The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary, Jay Shah, has announced a massive announcement regarding the match fees of the players ahead of the 2025 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He has declared the development on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The players are set to earn a huge increase in their earnings with the BCCI introducing the match fee of INR 7.5 lakh, which is nearly US $9000 per game. That means they will get additional money along with their contracted price, as the franchises will also pay them for their appearances throughout the season.

Jay Shah announced that every franchise of the IPL 2025 will be allocated a sum of INR 12.60 crore (US$ 1 million approx.) as the match fees for the season. This will be separated from the franchise’s auction purse, which has increased to INR 120 crore this season.

Jay Shah brings this new fee structure from IPL 2025

To break up the 12.60 crore, the 12 players, including the one as the impact player, named on the team sheet, will be paid an additional match fee, which works out to INR 90 lakh per match. Multiplying that number by 14 matches (the number of games each team plays during the league phase) will add up to INR 12.60 crore.

“In a historic move to celebrate consistency and champion outstanding performances in the #IPL, we are thrilled to introduce a match fee of INR 7.5 lakhs per game for our cricketers!” The current ICC chairman, Jay Shah, wrote on his ‘X’ account.

The development is yet to be formally shared with the ten IPL franchisees, who will continue to do their research and final preparations regarding the retention ahead of the mega auction of the IPL 2025. The franchise discussed with the BCCI, and they informed their wish on the retention rules of the league.

“A cricketer playing all league matches in a season will get Rs. 1.05 crores in addition to his contracted amount. Each franchise will allocate INR 12.60 crores as match fees for the season! This is a new era for the #IPL and our players!” Jay Shah penned down on social media.

The IPL is understood to have asked the team about the need to manage the players financially, considering they are getting more money than before. One of the reasons behind these proposals was to increase the earnings of the players who are signed at a base price of near that and then get retained at the same price for the next season.

At the 2024 mini-auction, the lowest base price of the players was INR 20 lakh for the uncapped, while in the case of the capped players, they put on INR 50 lakhs.

The middle order batter, Rajat Patidar, who played for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, was first signed as an uncapped player at a base price of 20 lakh and then had an increase of salary to INR 50 lakh when he got the Indian cap. Patidar played 15 games during the 2024 season of the competition and would have allowed an additional earning of INR 1.125 crore if the match fee structure of Jay Shah was allowed.

Until 2024 in the IPL, the players were getting discretionary fees from the teams’ overall auction purse based on where they finished in the previous season. One of the suggestions was to finalize an amount to put in the incentive pot instead of paying the match fee. However, they stuck to the original plan before Jay Shah brought this new fee structure in 2025.