Virat Kohli should come to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy, former Pakistan captain Younis Khan pleaded with the Indian cricketer. Younis, Pakistan’s 2009 T20 World Cup-winning captain, mentioned that the only thing left for Virat Kohli to achieve was to perform in Pakistan.

Though Virat Kohli made his India debut in 2008 at the age of 18 years, that was the same year India last visited Pakistan for the Asia Cup. Kohli has not played a single international match in Pakistan. This is due to the Indian government’s refusal to send Team India to Pakistan for any cricket matches due to political tensions between the two sides.

Pakistan was scheduled to host the 2023 Asia Cup, but the BCCI’s unwillingness to send Team India to Pakistan resulted in the tournament being played in a hybrid format, with a few matches in Pakistan and other major games, including the semifinals and final, in Sri Lanka.

Kohli has only toured Pakistan once, in 2006 but he did so with an Under-19 team at that time.

It is our wish that Virat Kohli comes to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Younis Khan

Younis Khan said Virat Kohli should come and play in Pakistan, requesting that the BCCI bring Team India to the country for the ICC Champions Trophy. Younis stated that the only thing left for Virat Kohli’s career is to play and perform in Pakistan.

The stained political ties between India and Pakistan have affected cricket in two countries, with India and Pakistan not playing a bilateral series since 2012-13.

While speaking with News 24, Younis Khan suggested that Virat Kohli visit Pakistan because fans want to witness the icon bat at least once in their lives. He believes Kohli only has one goal in life right now: to score runs and play well in Pakistan.

“Virat Kohli should come to Pakistan for the 2025 Champions Trophy, it’s our wish too. I think the only thing left in Kohli’s career is to tour Pakistan and perform in Pakistan,” Younis Khan to News 24.

The ICC has allocated monies to the PCB for the ICC Champions Trophy; however, some reports say that the apex body has also provided additional funds to the PCB so that India’s matches can be played outside of Pakistan. An official update on this is still pending.

