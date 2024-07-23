Sikandar Bakht, former Pakistan pacer, used India batter Virat Kohli’s example while justifying the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for denying Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Afridi NOCs for the Canada Global T20 League.

Pakistan cricket is in upheaval following an unimpressive performance in the T20 World Cup, where the squad was eliminated in the first round after defeats to the United States and India.

Following the disastrous performance, the PCB took a firm stance and dismissed selection committee members Wahab Riaz and Abdul Razzaq. The board was also stringent with players, denying NOCs to Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, and Mohammad Rizwan, among others, for Global T20 Canada.

PCB clarified that the board denied NOC to players due to a packed cricketing calendar.

“The PCB had received NOC requests from Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Afridi for the Global T20 event, amongst other players. After taking into consideration Pakistan’s busy and packed cricket calendar in the period from August 2024 to March 2025, which includes nine ICC World Test Championship matches and next year’s ICC Champions Trophy 2025, and following consultations with the three players as well as the national selection committee, it has been decided to decline their requests,” PCB said in a statement.

However, the PCB’s decision to deny NOCs received support from former Cricketer Sikandar Bakht.

Virat Kohli and Indians are not allowed to play elsewhere apart from IPL, our Pakistan players are selling photos for USD 25

Bhakt made a severe remark when asked about the players being denied NOC for Global T20 Canada, which would have a financial impact on them. He stated that players were sold for $25. Bhakt was referring to claims that Pakistani sportsmen hosted exclusive dinners in the United States for just $25.

“But the whole game is that you were saying that these kids have so much money, what will happen? Are these the kids who are getting their pictures taken for $25? You know it yourself. The country has humiliated us so much that you must have seen yourself that if you want to buy someone for $25, you have to send a picture. Despite so much money, they do this. There is only one solution to this, that is to create a system,” Bakht said on Geo TV.

Bakht then dropped Virat Kohli’s name and other Indian players citing their example as to how they are not allowed in any other leagues besides IPL, yet they are happy with the money they are given.

“Does our cricket board give less money? Ask an Indian journalist. It is coming in that if you open the night, you get 60 lakh rupees per month, 7 crore in a year. So this thing should be confirmed whether it is right or wrong. So this much money is being given to our people. 60 lakh rupees is also being given to him. And Virat Kohli and Indian players have no permission to play in any league. Kohli cannot play anywhere other than the IPL. Still, he is happy. So, what problem do our people have? The one who did not have a cycle today, he roams in Audi,” Bakht added.

It remains to be seen what reaction Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, and Mohammad Rizwan have to the news of their NOCs being canceled.

