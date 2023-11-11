After Wasim Bhai’s Retirement, The Way Their Bowling Attack Was, I Should Have Averaged Of 200 Against Pakistan – Virender Sehwag Takes A Brutal Dig At The Pakistan Bowling Attack

After sparking controversy with his initial tweet over Pakistan’s 2023 World Cup semi-final position, former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag poked fun at the bowling form in the ongoing marquee event. The Men in Green’s bowling performance has been the biggest letdown for the team, which is a reason behind their poor campaign.

After New Zealand’s crushing victory over Sri Lanka on Thursday, the Men in Green will have a very tough time making it to the main event semifinals. Pakistan has a statistical chance to go to the ICC World Cup semifinals in 2023, but they will require a major improvement in their Net Run Rate (NRR), which is close to impossible.

In a tweet, a fan from Pakistan said that Virender Sehwag had been tormented by their bowlers on several occasions. An Indian responded by pointing out that former Indian opener Sehwag, has an average of about 91 against Pakistan. After that, Sehwag took a serious swipe at Pakistan’s bowling attack by quoting the India fan’s tweet and saying that the team’s bowling after Wasim Akram’s retirement wasn’t good enough for him.

“Nahi yaar, Wasim bhai ke retirement ke baad jaise yeh thhey , 200 ki avg honi chahiye tha inke saath. But jo bhi ho , tab bhi aur ab bhi Inke Mazzey lene mein maza aata hai . (No, man. After Wasim bhai’s retirement, the way their bowling attack was, I should have had an average of 200. Anyway, it was fun against them then, and even now),” Virender Sehwag wrote on his X handle.

But jo bhi ho , tab bhi aur ab bhi Inke Mazzey lene mein maza aata hai . https://t.co/yRMu8ehjRr — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 10, 2023

Earlier, former India opener Virender Sehwag made fun of Pakistan on Friday after their hopes of qualifying for the semi-finals were dashed. In a divisive post titled “Pakistan Zindabhaag,” he implied that after the team’s last group match against England, they will head home. Following Pakistan’s harsh response to the tweet, fans on both sides of the border began arguing regarding the performance of Indian and Pakistani players.

Pakistan’s final group game is against England on Saturday, On Sunday, India—who have already advanced to the semifinals—will play the Netherlands in their final group stage match. The Men in Green have a very difficult assignment to advance to the semi-finals of the World Cup, thus they must play at the finest level in their final World Cup group game against England to prove their quality against worthy opponents.