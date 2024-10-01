Ahmad Shahzad slammed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for wasting money by hosting the Champions one-day Cup and questioned whether the board unearthed any batter of top caliber from the tournament.

The 50-over local competition was launched to find emerging potential as Pakistan cricket strives to break out of its slump over the last year across formats. Despite the tournament’s few spectacular games over two and a half weeks, many of the already-known faces featured, with few newcomers to the forefront.

Shahzad mocked PCB asking if they have been able to find a player with the talent of legendary Don Bradman.

“Where is the talent that everyone was cheering for, saying that this tournament had brought out a lot of talent? We didn’t see anyone stand out. It’s just the same old 8-10 faces we always talk about, and they’re the only ones we’re seeing. If a Bradman has come along that we somehow missed, please let us know. It’s the same players going in circles, and those are your tools. You’re not going to get anything else,” said Shehzad on his YouTube channel.

Once again, Shahzad called out PCB for favoritism. He went on to say that the current structure is nothing more than a tragedy.

“You’ve only wasted money. Hosting this tournament [Champions Cup] was a huge mistake, but no one is going to admit it. No one will raise their hand. The people you’ve recruited through favoritism in domestic cricket won’t say anything. Everyone will pass the blame onto someone else. This is the tragedy of your cricket, and this is how the structure of your cricket is operating,” he added.

Usman Khan was the top-scorer with 272 runs from six innings. He was followed by Kamran Ghulam (250 runs), and Tayyab Tahir (249 runs) who are already established names in domestic cricket. In the bowling department, fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain topped the charts with 17 wickets.

“I don’t know what growth you are talking about” – Ahmad Shahzad’s dig at Mohammad Yousuf

Ahmed Shehzad went on to attack departing senior selector Mohammad Yousuf, citing his remark during the announcement about contributing to Pakistan cricket’s growth and prosperity.

Yousuf’s final job was to choose the side for the forthcoming home Test series against England.

“Senior selector Mohammad Yousuf has resigned, and the reasons for his resignation are not clear. Despite the beautiful team he announced, which has been losing in a terrible manner, he announced the same team after being whitewashed by Bangladesh for the first time. He gave the country another gift by announcing this team, and afterwards, he calmly takes a step aside. He also beautifully stated in his tweet that he is very proud to contribute to the growth and success of the Pakistan team,” Shehzad said.

“Brother, what growth are you talking about? This team lost to the USA for the first time; is that growth? After that, New Zealand’s C-team came, and this team level the series against them? They played matches against England before the World Cup, scoring 85 runs in the powerplay; was that growth? They lost to the USA twice in one day for the first time; was that growth? After that, they failed to qualify for the Super 8 round of the T20 World Cup; was that growth?” he added.

“Then, Bangladesh came, and you told the public that surgery would take place while shouting false slogans. You did nothing. Afterwards, you raised the banner of the Pakistan Cup, which also proved to be a deception. Then you lost to Bangladesh as well; is that growth? I don’t know what growth you are talking about, and if you ask us and the people of Pakistan, you have left Pakistan cricket at a point where lifting it up will be impossible or very difficult,” he further stated.

Pakistan will now take on an in-form England side in a three-Test series at home, starting Monday, October 7.

