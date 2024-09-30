Going into the five Test matches against Australia down under in the upcoming Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, the well-known fact is the importance of Jasprit Bumrah for India, who is the premier pacer for the Blue Brigade across formats and perhaps stands at a position to the top-ranked fast bowlers around the world.

When India won their maiden Test series in Australia during the 2018/19 summer, Jasprit Bumrah made a huge contribution with the ball, and he kept the same momentum flowing in the following trip in 2020/21 before being ruled out of the fourth red-ball game at the Gabba in Brisbane.

He was part of the T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies and the United States of America (USA), which India went on to win as the pacer achieved the ‘Player of the Series’ award, finishing as the second leading wicket-taker of the tournament.

Since then, Jasprit Bumrah was given a break from the two white-ball series in Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka before the selectors made his return back in the team for the two home red-ball games against Bangladesh.

Jasprit Bumrah points out his planning for the Australia Test series

The Gujarat-born has featured in 38 Tests to pick up 164 wickets at an average of just over 20 with a strike rate of around seven overs, shouldering on the ten five-wicket hauls with a best of 6/27 in an innings.

The reports claimed that the BCCI might have been thinking of giving the pacer an extended break for the series against Najmul Hossain Shanto-led side and bringing him back in action for the upcoming three-match Test series against New Zealand, which starts on October 16 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

In the first innings of the Chennai Test match, Jasprit Bumrah picked up four wickets in 11 overs and looked in great shape and rhythm with planning and execution with the red ball. The veteran also pulled up well and bagged the wicket of the opener Zakir Hasan in the second innings.

The speculation was whether the team would think of giving him a break for the second Test at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur, but given they had five off days between the two Tests, they decided to keep him in the playing eleven.

And as Jasprit Bumrah does, he showed his quality and class in the second game, returning with a special figure of 3/50 in 18 overs. The rain ensured that the second and third days of the game would be washed out, which provided him enough break and rest.

“You have to be smart (to stay fit for Australia), and it’s good to get some overs under the belt here, although, the number of overs to be bowled will be a lot more in Australia.” The veteran pacer expressed to the broadcaster before the beginning of the fourth day’s play of the Kanpur Test.

When it comes to his performance against the Pat Cummins-led side, he has picked up 32 wickets in seven games at an average of 21.25 and a strike rate of 51.53. All of these have come in the away red-ball games.

“Weather is not in your control, it’s the way it is. Good to get some time to relax. You’ve to be quick to adjust to the changing conditions hereafter Chennai, quickly adapt, and communicate with others, like about changing lines and lengths.” Jasprit Bumrah reckoned.

“My favorite format is the Tests; I have always said that. I’m trying to give my absolute best in this format.” The champion pacer concluded.