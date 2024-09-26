Ahmad Shahzad, former Pakistan batter, slammed selectors for ignoring Kamran Ghulam to keep out of form Babar Azam in the 15-man squad for the first Test against England. Pakistan will host the three-match Test series against England, with the opening match scheduled for October 7 in Multan.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced its 15-man team for the next series. Shan Masood will remain to lead despite the humbling 0-2 defeat to Bangladesh.

Kamran Ghulam, Sahibzada Farhan, and Mohammad Ali were significant names overlooked. Ghulam and Ali were members of Pakistan’s quartet for the Bangladesh Tests.

Kamran Ghulam has been doing well in the Champions One Day Cup. Over five matches, the 28-year-old hitter has scored 248 runs at an average of 49.60 with a strike rate of 100.

Ghulam has played one ODI for Pakistan but has yet to play a Test for the national squad.

Kamran Ghulam has been ignored for Babar Azam: Ahmad Shahzad

Ahmad Shahzad criticized selector Mohammad Yousuf for excluding Kamran Ghulam and Sahibzada Farhan from the squad. Shehzad suggested in a video released on his X account that Ghulam and Farhan’s removal could be due to their batting position, which is the same as Babar Azam.

Ahmad Shahzad underlined that Yousuf had previously depended significantly on a few players during his coaching stint and requested clarification on the choice to exclude Ghulam.

“Kamran Ghulam has been ignored as Mohammad Yousuf didn’t make him a part of the 15-member squad. Khurram Shahzad is injured, while Aamer Jamal and Shaheen Shah Afridi aren’t fully fit. Despite that, you did not pick Mohammad Ali. It’s hard to understand. How will you justify not picking Kamran and Sahibzada Farhan in the squad? What sin did they commit? Is it because they bat in the same position where Babar bats?

When Yousuf was the coach, he left everything on two to three players. Yousuf is the selector and this is the team he is selecting. Give me one logic why Kamran Ghulam was left out?” Ahmad Shahzad said in a video on X.

Babar Azam is facing criticism for a string of poor Test performances. He managed only 64 runs in four innings against Bangladesh.

Notably, he has not scored 50 runs in his 16 Test innings, with his last fifty coming in December 2022. The last Test series between England and Pakistan was in December 2022, which England won 3-0.

