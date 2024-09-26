The former Indian opening batter, Aakash Chopra, has praised the upcoming youngster of the Blue Brigade, Shubman Gill, and has advocated the name ‘Prince, that he has been given by fans around the world. The vice-captain of the white-ball format of the Indian team has notched up more centuries in international cricket since 2020 than the two veterans Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

India enjoyed their last week at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai with a 280-run victory over Bangladesh to go 1-0 up in the two-match red-ball series. Shubman Gill struggled with a duck in the first innings of the game but countered back brightly in the second innings with a century.

The Rohit Sharma-led side had the luxury of a huge lead in the second innings of their batting, but they again found themselves under tremendous pressure at the start, losing early wickets of the two openers of the game. A stable partnership from that point in time was crucial for the hosts.

He shared a vital 167-run stand for the fourth wicket with Rishabh Pant, who smashed an aggressive century during the game. Shubman Gill celebrated his fifth Test century with an unbeaten 119-run knock, shouldered on ten boundaries and four sixes at a strike rate of nearly 70.

In a video shared on the YouTube Channel of Akash Chopra, the former opening batter of the Indian side recognized how successful the Punjab-born has been in this decade of the game at the international stage, as he has notched more centuries than Kohli and Rohit.

“Who has scored the most hundreds for Team India in this decade? It’s a very interesting one. There was a tweet from CricCrazyJohns, and we said we never realized that. He wrote about the most hundreds for India in this decade in international cricket – Shubman Gill has 12 hundred in 114 innings. It is phenomenal.” The Uttar Pradesh-born expressed during the video.

Since the start of 2020, Rohit has scored 5527 runs in 148 innings at an average of just over 40 in international cricket with the help of ten centuries and 34 half-centuries. Virat has managed as many as centuries in 149 innings, collecting 5521 runs at an average of nearly 42.

Shubman Gill, during the same period, has smashed 4501 runs in international cricket in 114 innings at an average of 45.01 and a strike rate of over 80, with the help of 12 centuries and 22 half-centuries.

“Rohit Sharma, in the same timeframe, has played 148 knocks and scored ten centuries. Virat Kohli has played 149 knocks and scored ten centuries, and both of them are our GOATs (greatest of all times). So Shubman Gill is going far ahead with 12 centuries. We are not giving him the status of ‘Prince‘ wrongly.” The renowned commentator stated during the discussion.

In the longest format of the game, the 25-year-old has hammered 1611 runs in 48 innings at an average of 37.46 with the help of five centuries and six half-centuries with a strike rate of around 60. In the 50-over format of the game, he has nailed 2328 runs in 47 innings at an average of nearly 60 and a strike rate of over 100.

“He (Shubman Gill) has it in his DNA. I am saying this guy is running towards greatness because he feels he is convinced that if he puts his mind to matter, greatness beckons. It is a very good story for Indian cricket.” Aakash Chopra concluded.