The former Indian opening batter, Ajay Jadeja, has selected the players whom the inaugural champions of the Indian Premier League, Rajasthan Royals, can look to retain before the next season of events in 2025. Last year, they finished in the third position, losing the second qualifier against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Ajay Jadeja feels that the team management, under their new head coach, Rahul Dravid, who helped the Indian team win their second T20 World Cup in 2024, will look to retain their four top-class Indian players in the form of captain Sanju Samson, opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal, the spin twin Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal.

During a discussion on Colors Cineplex, the Gujarat-born has addressed both Samson and Jaiswal as the two certain retentions ahead of the auction.

“There shouldn’t be too much change there (in RR). Sanju Samson is this team’s life, there is no doubt about that. You won’t want to leave Jaiswal. So these two are certain for me.” The veteran expressed.

The wicket-keeper batter is the leading run-getter for the franchise with 3934 runs in 146 games at an average of 31.72 and a strike rate of over 140, shouldering on 25 half-centuries and a couple of centuries with a best score of 119.

Ajay Jadeja picks Jos Buttler as the overseas retention for RR

The former head coach of the Afghanistan side has opined that the franchise should also look to go with Ashwin and Chahal as the two other Indians, besides the England white-ball captain Jos Buttler as the overseas option.

“How can you leave Ravichandran Ashwin? He has shown a revival in his career as well if you see the last three-year cycle. So I won’t leave him as well. I didn’t understand how RCB left Chahal. I am going with players, not about the amount at the moment. You won’t want to leave these four but, Jos Buttler is also another player.” The right-handed batter is highlighted.

Buttler is the third leading run-scorer for the franchise with 3055 runs in 83 games at an average of over 40 and a strike rate of just below 150, shouldering on 18 half-centuries and seven centuries in the league.

Despite of featuring in a handful of seasons, Chahal is just the second-highest wicket-taker of the Royals, with 66 scalps in 46 games at an average of under 23 and an economy rate of 8.41.

Ajay Jadeja, however, has omitted the name of Riyan Parag from the side, who can’t be considered the uncapped player anymore, having played a few games for India.

“Riyan Parag, pardon me, he shouldn’t get angry. I won’t take his name in the first five, although he is this team’s No. 1 today and for the future.” The 53-year-old elaborated. “However, if you are keeping only four, I will go towards them (Samson, Jaiswal, Ashwin, and Chahal), which they won’t do. There is no doubt that they will go towards Riyan Parag because he has also been an integral part of their team.”

Jadeja explained that the franchise might look to add Parag ahead of Ashwin, but he is yet not going that route and backs the spin all-rounder for the retention.

“He has been prepared as a player here. When that emotion comes, you look differently, that someone has become old and might not last three years, and can be picked in the auction, but according to me, just like we say Jasprit Bumrah is rare.” Ajay Jadeja explained.