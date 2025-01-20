Karun Nair’s rich form in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 made a lot of fans believe that he should be getting back to the squad of India, for the Champions Trophy 2025 at the Dubai International Stadium in the United Arab Emirates. But, a balanced squad of the 50-over format of the blue brigade didn’t allow the selectors to do so.

The current batter for Vidarbha finished with 779 runs in eight innings at the jaw-dropping average of 389.50 and a strike rate of 124.04, shouldering on five centuries and one half-century. The only instance of the batter not celebrating a fifty in the tournament happened during the final of the event, as they lost the encounter against Karnataka.

The chairman of the selectors of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, Ajit Agarkar, highlighted that they won’t be able to pick everyone in the squad while addressing the press conference in Mumbai.

“Average of 750+ (the average was taken before the final of the VHT 2024-25) is simply insane. Performances like this don’t happen often. However, with only 15 spots available, we can’t fit everyone.” Agarkar was admitted during India’s squad declaration on January 18.

Ajit Agarkar explains India’s exclusion of Karun Nair from Champions Trophy 2025

The recent form of Nair is nothing short of phenomenal. In the semifinal against Maharashtra, the 33-year-old smashed a dashing knock of unbeaten 88 runs in 44 deliveries with nine boundaries and five sixes at a remarkable strike rate of 200.

The blue brigade has gone with their regular captain, Rohit Sharma, at the top order, with Shubman Gill being given the vice-captaincy. The left-handed batter, Yashasvi Jaiswal, is their backup opener, while Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, and Rishabh Pant are slotted in the middle order of the department.

The expected discussion for India in the playing eleven is expected to be around the selection of KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant. The Karnataka batter played the role of the wicket-keeper in the absence of Pant in the 2023 ODI World Cup and also contributed with the bat in the middle order. The Delhi batter’s skills as the left-hander could keep him ahead in the contest.

India has backed most of their members of the 2023 World Cup, who were unbeaten throughout the campaign before losing the final against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The eyes are still on the injury status of their premier fast bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, who is expected to have scans in the first week of February, while he could prove his fitness during the third game of the three-match ODI series at home against England.

Mohammad Shami will return to the format for the first time since the final of the ODI World Cup 2023. He will feature in the three ODIs at home and could lead the pace attack in case the Gujarat bowler misses out with injury. Mohammad Siraj has been overlooked in the squad of India, as Agarkar claimed that he won’t be the same effective with the old ball.

The left-arm seamer, Arshdeep Singh, has picked in the side alongside the three spin all-rounders, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, and Washington Sundar, and the left-arm wrist spinner, Kuldeep Yadav. India will start their campaign of the Champions Trophy 2025 against Bangladesh on February 20 before they face arch-rivals Pakistan in the most-anticipated affair before they face New Zealand in their last group contest.