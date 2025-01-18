The left-handed opening batter of Pakistan, Fakhar Zaman, was the reason behind India’s defeat in the final of the Champions Trophy 2017 at the Kennington Oval in South London. The left-handed batter smashed 114 runs in just 106 deliveries with the help of 12 boundaries and three sixes to push them to 338/4, as he survived the yorker from Jasprit Bumrah courtesy of a no-ball.

But the recent absence of Fakhar Zaman from the ODI squad of the Green Brigade has raised a few eyebrows. The Southpaw’s final game of the format for the national side was against England at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata during the 2023 ODI World Cup. In four games, he smashed 220 runs at an average of 73.33 with an impressive strike rate of 122.90 thanks to the best score of an unbeaten 126 runs.

As the teams have been gearing up for the upcoming edition of the Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled to begin on February 19 in Pakistan and Dubai, there is no confirmed squad for the hosts and India. But the Green Brigade has started to prepare at its best to welcome a major ICC event for the first time in nearly 30 years.

A major discussion took place over the venue of the event for the past two months beyond the surface as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) fought with each other to select the confirmed venue. In the end, India’s choice was granted as they will play all of their encounters at the Dubai International Stadium in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“W e will miss playing in Indi a’- Fakhar Zaman displays frustration

In the same way, Pakistan has received the option of playing all of their upcoming ICC fixtures at a neutral venue when India will host the tournaments, including the 2026 T20 World Cup and the 2027 ODI World Cup. The 20-over event will be co-hosted by Sri Lanka, while Bangladesh will partner in the 50-over competition.

The effects of the decision will be on the players, as Fakhar Zaman has expressed how the team would miss playing on Indian soil after their incredible experience during the 2023 ODI World Cup.

“Yes, we will miss (playing in India) as we enjoyed a lot during our visit there for the ODI World Cup 2023. We were delighted with the kind of support and the hospitality we got there.” The Mardan-born revealed during a recent interaction on Sports Tak in the sidelines of the International League T20 (ILT20).

“The locals gave us a warm welcome when we went to Hyderabad for the first time, they all showered their love on us. Yes, we will miss it all.” Fakhar Zaman added.

The veteran also explained how joyful they would have been hosting India, which hasn’t toured that part of the border since 2008, if not for the contentions presented by the governing bodies.

“If India had come to Pakistan, we would’ve given them an even grander welcome and hospitality, but they are not coming. It’s fine, but we’re excited to play against them in Dubai.” Fakhar Zaman addressed.

The left-hander batter has smashed a 67-run knock against the MI Emirates in Dubai during the ILT20 2025, and the known conditions will help him against India during their Champions Trophy fixture. He could open with his former partner, Imam Ul Haq if the youngster Saim Ayub gets ruled out of the tournament with the recent leg injury.