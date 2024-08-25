Ajit Agarkar reportedly threatened to resign as BCCI chief selector if Hardik Pandya was named India T20I captain and backed Suryakumar Yadav for the post. Reports have suggested that the BCCI selection meeting was filled with heated arguments and discussions in the presence of Jay Shah.

This happened as BCCI selectors met to name a new T20I captain for the Indian cricket team ahead of their white-ball tour of Sri Lanka. Several reports surfaced before the Indian squad’s announcement for the Sri Lanka tour, which included three T20I and ODI matches apiece.

Rohit Sharma has announced his retirement from the shortest international format after leading his team to win the T20 World Cup 2024.

Hardik Pandya was expected to be the permanent T20I captain. Notably, Pandya led the majority of the T20Is in 2023 and was named vice-captain in the T20 World Cup.

Some claimed that Hardik Pandya was ready to fill the role following Rohit Sharma’s retirement from the format, while others claimed that Suryakumar Yadav was ahead of the pack.

The dispute between Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav over T20I captaincy came to an end with the naming of the squad for the series against Sri Lanka. Suryakumar Yadav was selected captain of the Indian T20I team, with Shubman Gill as vice-captain. Hardik was not given a leadership role.

Ajit Agarkar tried to blackmail BCCI and aggressively pushed for Suryakumar Yadav as India T20I captain over Hardik Pandya

It is now clear that the various reports were the outcome of internal debate inside the BCCI. According to Cricblogger.com, head selector Ajit Agarkar and coach Gautam Gambhir were batting vigorously for Suryakumar Yadav, although Hardik Pandya had some fans, including BCCI secretary Jay Shah.

Ajit Agarkar also threatened to leave if his recommendation was not taken, and Hardik Pandya was selected as India’s T20I captain. Agarkar’s strong reluctance, allied with the backing of head coach Gautam Gambhir, forced Jay Shah to accede to the selection of two former cricketers.

Many were surprised by the choice. Hardik Pandya starred in the T20 World Cup 2024, both as a hitter and a bowler.

“Regarding Hardik, he’s still a very important player for us. Fitness has obviously been a challenge for him, then it becomes difficult for the coach or selectors. Fitness is a clear challenge and we want someone who is available more often than not. Having said that, we believe Surya has the qualities necessary to be a captain. We also feel we can manage Hardik better, we’ve seen what he can do with the bat and ball in the World Cup. We speak to every player, about whether their role has changed. And yeah we’ve spoken to him,” Ajit Agarkar had said to media.

