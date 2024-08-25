The future of Bangladesh’s veteran all-rounder and the former captain across formats, Shakib Al Hasan, hangs in the air, as a legal notice has been sent to the Cricket Board, demanding an immediate removal of the player from the national side. He was named among one of the 147 persons in the FIR for alleged murder during the disturbing conditions of the country. j

Shakib Al Hasan is playing the opening game of the two-match red-ball series in Pakistan at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Islamabad. At the time of the incident in question, he was playing in the Global T20 league in Canada before joining the team in Pakistan straightaway.

Apart from being one of the most famous cricketers in the country, the Magura-born is also a former member of the parliament of the Awami League. This party was in power in Bangladesh until the start of this month. During the protest, the prime minister of the country, Sheikh Hasina, and many other former ministers were among the accused.

“In the case statement, the complainant alleged that some of the accused as per instruction directly or indirectly from some others opened fire while hundreds of students, including Rubel, were protesting at Ring Road in the Adabod area on August 5.” The report expressed.

Shakib Al Hasan could miss the second Test due to his ICC’s regulations

The rules and regulations in these sections of the International Cricket Council (ICC) are quite strong, If a player faces any kind of criminal case, then he can’t be part of the game from that point in time.

Shakib Al Hasan is expected to be the 27th or 28th accused in the FIR list. However, he wasn’t in the country on August 05 or any time near the protest as he was featuring in the GT20 Canada league, leading the Bangla Tigers Mississauga, being played in Brampton.

Before that, he was in the United States of America, where he took part in the Major League Cricket until mid-July for the Los Angeles Knight Riders. The BCB board president, Faruque Ahmed, expressed that they are yet to take a call on the all-rounder’s future.

He had a long meeting with some of the other board directors at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium before remarking that they would take a call on the player before the start of the second Test against Pakistan, which is scheduled to take place on August 30 at Rawalpindi.

“Let me say about Shakib. A case has been lodged. We are yet to get any legal notice. FIR (first information letter) was given in the case and later, there will be an investigation, and following that, the case will move in one direction or the other.” Ahmed told the reporters.

“After tomorrow, once the game is over, we will sit and take a decision. By this time, we will also be able to say something about the legal notice as we will have received it by that time.” He added during the conversation.

Shakib Al Hasan didn’t enjoy a great time with the ball in the first innings of the ongoing Test, as he was smashed for 100 runs in 27 overs, with just three maidens and the wicket of Agha Salman in his bag. With the bat in hand, he started aggressively, with a couple of boundaries to score 15 runs in 16 balls, before drilling the ball straight into the hands of the opponent captain, Shan Masood.

The upcoming days will decide if he is going to take further part in the two-match red-ball series.