Akash Deep, India pacer, was at the top of his game on day 2 of the ongoing first Test against Bangladesh in Chennai on September 20, 2024. This came after the Indian innings were brought to a close early on for 376 runs.

Ravindra Jadeja failed to score his century as he was the first wicket to fall on day 2 for 86 runs. Ravi Ashwin made 113 runs as Tasking Ahmed removed both the overnight batters. Hasan Mahmud completed his fifer by dismissing Jasprit Bumrah as India’s first innings came to an end.

Then, Jasprit Bumrah, India’s bowling spearhead, gave the initial breakthrough, as he often does. Bumrah bowled opener Shadman Islam from around the wicket as the batsman attempted to leave the ball.

Bumrah took the wicket in the first over itself. He bowled the first five deliveries over the wicket before leaving the left-hander. He adjusted his angle for the final delivery, coming around the wicket to knock over the stumps.

Akash Deep hurts Bangladesh, removing Zakir Hasan And Mominul Haque in consecutive deliveries

Akash Deep was on fire in the first innings of the Chennai Test. Akash delivered two unplayable balls to beat Bangladesh hitters Zakir Hasan and Mominul Haque on consecutive deliveries.

Zakir Hasan attempted a drive down the ground but utterly missed the ball, resulting in his middle stump being smashed out of the ground. It was a fantastic sight for a fast bowler, as he was surrounded by his teammates.

The next ball was an action replay, with Akash Deep pitching from the same angle and in the same spot. However, the veteran Mominul Haque was outpaced on the inside edge. The ball went on to bounce off his left pad and onto his off stump.

What a sight for a fast bowler! Akash Deep rattles stumps twice, giving #TeamIndia a great start into the second innings. Watch the two wickets here 👇👇#INDvBAN @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/TR8VznWlKU — BCCI (@BCCI) September 20, 2024

Zakir was removed for 3 off 22 balls, and Mominul was out for a golden duck. Akash Deep took great advantage of the hard new ball, which was only eight overs old. Akash Deep’s two fast wickets put India in command, with Bangladesh reduced to 26-3 before lunch on Day 2.

Akash Deep has only played one Test match so far, against England earlier this year in Ranchi. He was very impressive with the new ball in the game, taking three of the top wickets.

He is also coming off a brilliant performance in the Duleep Trophy when he got nine wickets in one match.

