The new youngster of the Indian Test side, Shubman Gill, was under pressure coming into the two-match red-ball series over Bangladesh despite scoring a couple of centuries at home against England earlier this year. His poor time with the bat continued, putting more pressure on his position in the national side.

Shubman Gill made his five-day debut during the Boxing Day Test against Australia during the 2020/21 summer but hasn’t cemented his position with 1492 runs in 46 innings at an average of around 35 with just four centuries and six half-centuries.

The Punjab-born has cracked the white-ball format in a batter shape but hasn’t been able to get in as much as he would hope for in the longest format. With India playing five games at home before taking the flight to Australia towards the end of the year, Gill will be keen to be back in form.

“B it of an instinctive shot from Shubman Gill ”- Parthiv Patel

The former Indian wicket-keeper batter, Parthiv Patel, believes that the vice-captain of the white-ball side was a bit unlucky regarding his dismissal during the Chennai Test.

India was asked to bat first by the visiting captain Najmul Hossain Shanto on the red-soil track under overcast conditions, as the home side found them under pressure, losing Rohit Sharma on the first ball of the sixth over of the day.

Shubman Gill walked out in the middle at number three. The first ball from Hasan Mahmud smelled past the outside edge of the batter, who defended the second delivery with the full face of the blade. The next three balls from the bowler were outside the off-stump and away from the arc of the batter, which he left without any hesitation.

There was a short appeal on the seventh ball from Mahmud, which hit the pads of Gill. On the eighth delivery, he looked to get some runs on the ball, which was down the leg side. But he failed to get the lion’s share of the bat on the ball, and Litton Das grabbed the faint edge to send the batter back into the dressing room for a duck.

“I think he was unlucky. When you get out down the leg side, it is a bit of an instinctive shot. His game plan is to stay ahead of the popping crease. He stays almost half ahead of the popping crease.” The former wicket-keeper batter of the Indian team expressed on Jio Cinema during the lunch break.

Patel addressed that in the game of cricket, there had been two very unlucky dismissals, one being the one how Shubman Gill got out and the one, which found the batter getting run out at the non-strikers’ end.

“He tries to negotiate that swing or seam, which a bowler is getting. But in cricket, we say there are two unluckiest dismissals. One is to get run out at the non-striker, and or you get out down the legside and caught behind, and that’s exactly what happened with Shubman Gill.” Parthiv remarked during the discussion.

The Gujarat-born commented that generally, a batter doesn’t look to leave such delivery down the leg side and takes the ball instinctively to attempt a boundary.

“You don’t leave that ball. Once you see that ball going down the leg side, your bat instinctively goes there and sometimes you know if you get a slightly better part of the bat, you may get it to a boundary. But otherwise, this time, I thought Shubman Gill was unlucky that he got a faint edge.” Parthiv Patel concluded.

The youngster joins Virat Kohli and five other Indian top-seven batters who have three or more Test ducks in a calendar year at home.