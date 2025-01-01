The wicket-keeper batter of Australia, Alex Carey, has remarked that they are pretty confident of their left-arm premier pacer, Mitchell Starc, to be fit enough for the fifth and final Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25. The New South Waled-fast bowler had some back issues during the first innings of the fourth Boxing Day affair at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Mitchell Starc showed signs of a lot of discomfort before he made a vital contribution to their dramatic victory by claiming the wicket of Virat Kohli on the final day. He went for scans on Wednesday (January 01, 2025) and spent the day in the gym when the rest of the members turned up for the practice session.

It has been a short turnaround for the two teams, as the Sydney-born went through 41 overs in the heat in nearly two days. In the entire series, Starc has picked up 15 wickets at an average of 28.73 in 131.2 overs.

“He’ll be fine. He’ll push through, I’ve played with Starcy for a long time now, and (he’s) one of the toughest cricketers I’ve played with. He’ll grimace, he’ll grab his rib no doubt, but he’ll be ready for the contest.” The wicket-keeper batter of the side, Alex Carey, updated two days before the New Year’s Test at the SCG.

Alex Carey is confident of Mitchell Starc and Mitchell Marsh playing the Sydney Test

Mitchell Starc was lauded for his consistency across the series, with the former captain and the renowned voice in the commentary box, Ricky Ponting, addressing that he had seen the bowler in the best shape for a while.

“I thought the first spell (in the second innings) without the reward was some of the best bowling I’ve seen this series from him. He’s a quality player and has been for a long time. He’s got an opportunity now to help this team in a Test match. He’ll be up for the contest, and I think his bowling’s just gotten better throughout the series.” The Adelaide-born remarked.

The numbers of the pacer in the long Test campaigns always come under the scanner, with his average in the fourth and fifth matches being 41.82, while it has been around 26 in the first three games. Mithcell Starc has also struggled at the home SCG ground, with nine Tests for 24 wickets at 44.16. The surface hasn’t been his friend at all.

If he doesn’t make it into the side, the door could open for Jhye Richardson to play his first Test since the 2021-22 Ashes. He featured for the Perth Scorchers on New Year’s Day, where he claimed 3/29 against Adelaide Strikers and rejoined the national side.

Mitchell Starc has so far enjoyed 373 red-ball scalps in 93 games at an average of 27.78 and a strike rate of 48.8 with the help of 20 four-wicket and 15 five-wicket hauls at the best bowling figure of 6/48 in an inning. Carey is not ready to put pressure on the bowling of Mitchell Marsh yet and looked back at the debutant Sam Konstas in the first session.

“Whenever we have put someone in the spotlight, the true Aussie way is to show them how good we are. So, I think it is Mitch’s time. I was a spectator of that first session (for Konstas). I probably had the emotions of the 90,000 that were there. At times, I couldn’t watch it, I was cheering.” The Adelaide-born highlighted.

“We know it’s a really quality outfit in India, who have shown they are well and truly capable of bouncing back. So for this group, it’s head down, another opportunity to win a Test match, and if can secure the trophy, it would be fantastic.” Alex Carey concluded.