In a nail-biting encounter of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024 between the Fortune Barisal and Rangpur Riders, the Tamim Iqbal-led side faced a three-wicket defeat on the final ball of the contest thanks to Nurul Hassan’s unbeaten knock of 32 runs in seven deliveries as he creamed Kyle Mayers for 30 runs in between six deliveries.

But the post-match tensions flared as Tamim Iqbal clashed with the former England opening batter, Alex Hales. The incident gained momentum when the latter accused the former Bangladesh captain of misconduct in a television interview. Hales prompted Iqbal to spill the beans on the story with serious allegations.

After the victory of the Riders, the former Bangladesh opening batter was seen to be coming at someone aggressively, only to be held the nerve by a Rangpur official. The reports later confirmed that Tamim Iqbal had a heated exchange with the England batter, who, having played his final BPL match of the 2024-25 season before, accused the opponent captain of unprovoked aggression in an interview.

“I don’t know, he was upset about something. We shook hands, and nothing was said when he asked me if I had something to say and say it to his face, but I didn’t say anything, and then he was getting very personal.” The former opening batter of Notts claimed during an interaction with Channel 24.

“Tamim Iqbal was asking if I was embarrassed for getting banned for drugs for England, and he was asking if I was still taking drugs, and he was very rude. It’s a real shame really because if anything happens on the field that just ends on the field, but to get personal and that after the game, I think is pathetic, to be honest.” Alex Hales remarked.

Tamim Iqbal rules out the false allegation of Alex Hales during the BPL fixture

It wasn’t a great game with the bat for either of the batters. Tamim could notch up 40 runs in 34 deliveries with the help of four boundaries and a couple of sixes at the strike rate of 117.65, while Hales went back to the dressing room only after opening his account.

Amidst all the allegations from Hales, Tamim Iqbal responded with his view of the entire story. During an exclusive interview with sports journalist Riasad Azim, the veteran shed light and reflected on how things went a bit far on the field.

“A lot happens on the field. I wanted to keep it on the field, but since their team has already spoken about it on TV, I will address it. Why would I confront him if nothing had happened?” The Chittagong-born opening batter addressed.

The 35-year-old made a serious allegation against Alex Hales, who as the batter, mocked his 17-year-old teammate, Iqbal Hossain Emon, during the match.

“He (Hales) abused Emon, and it was visible on TV. He mocked him again today. If you watch the celebration video, Rangpur players ran towards Sohan after the win, but Hales kept looking at me and mocking me. It seemed like he wanted a fight. Later, when he again insulted Emon, I had to stand up for my teammate, and I have no regrets about doing so. We both exchanged words.” Tamim Iqbal elaborated.

The claim of drugs was also clarified by the Bangladesh opener, who reckoned that he had no idea about the story because he doesn’t follow the batter’s career closely but had a light idea having seen it on television.

“I didn’t even know about his ban or follow him that closely. But I do know there are many accusations against him in England. If anyone says something about me or my team, I will always stand up for us, regardless of how I’m portrayed on TV.” Tamim Iqbal con