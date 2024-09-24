Babar Azam’s poor run of form might see him losing his spot as Pakistan is set to name a majorly overhauled squad for the upcoming three-Test series against England.

Speculation about changes to the Pak team is mounting after an embarrassing whitewash by Bangladesh in a recent two-match Test series at home.

The Pak squad will meet in Multan on October 2, which coincides with the arrival of the English team. While the tourists will have a rest day on October 3, the Pakistanis will begin training immediately.

However, Shan Masood is expected to be retained as Test captain, although their recent whitewash will result in significant changes to the Pakistan cricket team squad for the upcoming series against England, which is due to be announced this week.

Major changes expected in Pakistan Test squad for England series; Champions One-Day Cup Final Crucial

As per the Cricket Pakistan report, Three or four players could be dropped from the lineup that faced Bangladesh. Head coach Jason Gillespie, who just had a connection camp in Lahore, is now in Faisalabad to oversee the selection process.

Mohammad Yousuf and Asad Shafiq, members of the selection committee, are also on the ground reviewing national players’ performances in the present Champions Cup. Following consultation with the captain and head coach, the selection committee will compile a list of potential players.

PCB’s national selection committee will reveal a list of likely players for the forthcoming Test series against England, which begins on October 7 at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

The results of the Champions One-Day Cup final on Sunday, September 29, will have a big impact on the selectors’ decision to choose players for the England Test series. The test team will be formally announced this week after being authorized by PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi.

The Pakistan against England Test series will begin on October 7 in Multan, with the second match at the same venue on October 15. The third and final Test is scheduled at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi in October 24.

England has already named a 17-member squad for the forthcoming Test series in Pakistan. This highly anticipated Test series between Pakistan and England is part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25.

Here’s England’s squad for the Pakistan Tests:

Ben Stokes (C), Rehan Ahmed, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Jordan Cox, Jamie Smith, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes, Joe Root, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Josh Hull, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, and Matthew Potts.

