The professionalism of the two boards, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has been different, as Kamran Akmal, the former wicket-keeper batter of the Green Brigade, wants his board to learn the footsteps of the Indian cricket board for improvement in the quality of their cricket across formats.

Pakistan hasn’t had a great time in any form of the game since the last of the last year. In the shortest format, the leadership duties were upon the left-arm seamer, Shaheen Shah Afridi, who lost the New Zealand series with a 4-1 margin. Later, Babar Azam was brought back into the role.

Babar drew their home T20I series against the third-string New Zealand side before going on to showcase a poor performance in the ODI World Cup 2023 in India, where they lost to Afghanistan in one of the games in Chennai. The pressure was mounting over the board.

“Pakistan cricket wouldn’t be there i f”- Kamran Akmal

Despite Azam’s better leadership in Sri Lanka, where they won the Test series with a 2-0 margin, he was dropped from that position because of the batter going through a rough patch. Then, the PCB appointed Shan Masood as the red-ball leader of the side, as they went on to lose their winter series down under with a 2-0 margin.

Before the T20 World Cup, the Green Brigade made a short trip to England for their preparation in the form of the four-match T20I series and accepted a 2-0 series defeat before the Jos Buttler-led side. The poor show continued in the following ICC tournament, where they started with a stunning defeat against the co-host United States of America.

Their second game just proved how puzzled the Pakistan team has been in recent times. They failed to chase a low score of 120 runs at the Nassau County International ground and were ultimately eliminated from the group stage of the tournament.

Kamran Akmal has lambasted the board for the lack of ‘professionalism’ and claimed that their cricket wouldn’t have suffered had everything been in order in the PCB.

“PCB should learn from BCCI, their professionalism, their team, selector, captain, and coaches. These are the things that make a team number one and dominate the world. If we were so good, then Pakistan cricket wouldn’t be here. It is because of your ego Pakistan cricket is suffering.” The former wicket-keeper batter expressed in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

They also lost their red-ball series at home against Bangladesh with a historic 2-0 margin last month, which is the biggest fall in their cricket. Even when it comes to the Asia Cup, they finished as the runners-up, losing to Sri Lanka in the 2022 season.

But, in the 2023 edition of the event, they couldn’t qualify for the Super Four stage of the tournament. The board has recently announced a high-level Connection Camp on Monday, which will provide them a chance to outline the future of Pakistan cricket.

The veterans of the team, Shaheen, Babar, Masood, and Mohammad Rizwan, will be present in the workshop along with the two coaches of the side, Gary Kirsten and Jason Gillespie. The assistant coach of the team, Azhar Mahmood, and the High-Performance specialist, David Reid, will be present in the camp.

They will now host a three-match Test series against England, the first of which will begin on October 07 at the Multan Cricket Stadium.