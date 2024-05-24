Ambati Rayudu has taken a sly dig at Virat Kohli after the RCB fans made fun of the former CSK cricketer. RCB, headed by Faf du Plessis, suffered a four-wicket defeat to RR in the Eliminator of IPL 2024 and exited the tournament.

On Wednesday, Ambati Rayudu posted a video on his official Instagram account insulting the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) franchise after they were eliminated from the IPL 2024 Eliminator by the Rajasthan Royals.

That was due to RCB’s exaggerated celebration after defeating CSK in the final league game in Bengaluru, which helped them qualify for the playoffs in the first place. Their lengthy celebrations led to MS Dhoni returning to the dressing room without shaking hands with the opposition.

RCB superstar Virat Kohli leads the season’s leading run scorers with 741 runs in 15 innings, but despite 17 seasons with the side, he has failed to win an IPL crown.

Rayudu accused RCB of prioritizing the individual interests of one player over the team as a veiled swipe at Kohli. He also stated that RCB had let go of many outstanding players and that the squad might begin a new chapter at the mega auction.

“My heart truly goes out to all the RCB supporters who have passionately supported the team over the years. If only the management and the leaders had the teams interests ahead of individual milestones…rcb would have won multiple titles.

Just remember how many fantastic players have been let go off. Force your management to bring players who will put team’s interests first. A great new chapter can start from the mega auction,” Rayudu further wrote on X.

“You didn’t get the IPL trophy just by reaching the playoffs”- Ambati Rayudu’s previous dig at RCB

Ambati Rayudu is a six-time IPL winner, having won the competition with Mumbai Indians in 2013, 2015, and 2017, and then with CSK in 2018, 2021, and 2023. Rayudu announced his retirement after winning the event last year.

Previously, Rayudu indirectly jabbed RCB by posting a video on Instagram, possibly in response to RCB’s boisterous celebrations after defeating CSK to win a position in the IPL 2024 playoffs.

The former CSK hitter also slammed RCB after losing to Rajasthan in the Eliminator, claiming that violent celebrations do not win trophies.

“If you talk about RCB today, it shows that only passion and aggressive celebrations don’t win you trophies. You need to plan. You didn’t get the IPL trophy just by reaching the playoffs. You have to play with the same hunger. Don’t think you will win the IPL trophy just by beating CSK. You will have to come next year once again,” Rayudu had said on Star Sports.

